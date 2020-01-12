Instant Pot’s Genius New Air Fryer Lid Is Back in Stock on Amazon After Selling Out

Image zoom Amazon

Instant Pot lovers, you’re in for a treat, because now there’s one more thing you can do with your favorite kitchen appliance.

The brand behind the popular pressure cooker recently released a new lid that transforms the Instant Pot into an air fryer. The lid fits on most Instant Pot models, and allows each cooker to air fry, roast, bake, broil, reheat, and dehydrate. Plus, it comes with an air fryer basket, dehydrating and broiling tray, and protective pad. While the Instant Pot Lid was quietly released in November, it’s currently Amazon’s number-one new release in the Home & Kitchen category, complete with a perfect five-star rating on the site. The lid is so popular that it’s already sold out once on Amazon—fortunately, it was just restocked. You can also shop it on sale at Williams Sonoma.

Image zoom

Buy It! $80 (was $140); amazon.com and williams-sonoma.com

Shoppers who have tested the lid call it a “game changer,” say it’s “super easy to use,” and particularly love the crispy results it produces for chicken, french fries, and even brussel sprouts. “One hundred percent worth it. Comes with all the info and accessories you need, used it the first night for frozen fries and came out tasting like a restaurant. You won’t regret it,” one customer wrote.

The Instant Pot Lid is sold and shipped by Amazon, but isn’t available for Prime shipping at the moment—the lid is expected to ship within one to three months of ordering. (We’re assuming that’s because it’s in high demand right now!) If you simply can’t wait and don’t happen to have an Instant Pot yet, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp ($178.48; amazon.com)—which is the eight-quart Instant Pot Duo that comes with the detachable air fryer lid—can be at your door in just two days or less. Instant Pot also released a standalone air fryer last year, the Instant Pot Vortex ($129.99; amazon.com), which is currently on sale in both the six-quart and eight-quart sizes.

We’re not sure how long this deal will last (or how long the lid will stay in stock this time), so if you’re eyeing it, the Instant Pot Lid is an investment worth making.