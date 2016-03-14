Taking Photos of Your Food Might Actually Make It Taste Better — Here's Why

Image zoom

If you open up your Instagram feed right now, chances are you’re going to get hungry. And with celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Gwyneth Paltrow creating entire brand extensions out of their love of food (and taking pictures of it), it doesn’t appear this trend is going anywhere soon.

While some may disparage the practice as a mere brunch bragging contest, photographing your food may actually have legit benefits on your tastebuds.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Study Finds that Cheese Is Just as Addictive as Drugs

In a new study from the Journal of Consumer Marketing, research found that snapping a photo before eating “causes a momentary active delay in consumption, which increases the savoring associated with consumption of pleasurable (i.e. indulgent) foods and, in effect, increases attitudes and taste evaluations of the experience when consumption actually takes place.”

In other words? It’s all about the anticipation. Taking a moment to admire the inherent beauty of a slice of pizza will make you appreciate that pizza even more.

RELATED: Pizza Is Officially the Most Addictive Food, Study Says

And it’s not just crazy doughnuts and over-the-top milkshakes that benefit from the power of social media, either — the study also found that exposure to pictures of healthy foods makes one more likely to enjoy consuming them.