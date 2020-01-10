Kim Kardashian West
After a photo of the star’s sparsely-stocked refrigerator puzzled fans, she revealed that was just one of many fridges in her home and gave an inside look (literally) at the others. Pictured here is her walk-in fridge packed with fruits and veggies; she also showed off her “drink fridge” with bottles of juices, water and many kinds of milks, and a stocked pantry with a frozen yogurt machine.
Tiffani Thiessen
The actress and cookbook author called in the pros (a team from The Home Edit) to make over her fridge into the soothiing rainbow wonderland seen here. “You’re lookin’ at one organized fridge and one happy mama right here,” she said of the finished result.
Lea Michele
The actress shares a tip many health experts swear by: Make your healthiest foods look attractive and accessible (as Lea does with her berries and veggies) so you reach for them before searching for less-virtuous snacks.
Kylie Jenner
On a tour of the Kylie Cosmetics office, the makeup mogul assured visitors that they’ll never go thirsty thanks to this fully-stocked, hyper-orderly fridge full of beverages (and if this doesn’t sate you, she’s got a Champagne vending machine down the hall).
Heather Dubrow
The Real Housewives of Orange County alumna shares the secret to a truly organized fridge: After opening one refrigerator door to reveal a pared-down collection of juices and fruits to declare “I feel like angels should sing a little bit as I open this” … she then sheepishly opens up the second fridge in her pantry to show where the actual chaos resides.
Alicia Silverstone
One of the most famous vegans in Hollywood gave Women’s Health a look into her plant-focused fridge, which is filled with greens from her garden and a very dedicated labeling system.
AYESHA CURRY
The Seasoned Life author gave her busy home fridge a makeover, and posted the results on her Instagram stories. “Cleaned out my fridge on this beautiful Sunday and I’m pretty darn excited about it,” wrote Curry. Her family fridge now boasts plenty of empty space for more condiments, bottles of non-dairy cashew and almond milks (marked with hand-written labels), and chef Geoffrey Zakarian’s line of storage containers filled with fruits and vegetables—washed and ready to eat!
Adrienne Bailon
She’s got to keep the mayonnaise and fruit punch for her tuna salad (yep, you read that right) somewhere! The star gives a very thorough tour of her custom fridge – and explains why there are so many stalks of celery in there – on her YouTube series All Things Adrienne.
Ree Drummond
The new year brings some tasks that no one looks forward to, like Dry January – or worse, tidying up an overflowing refrigerator. So when the Food Network star revealed her own fridge woes on Instagram, we definitely heard her.
“The first three photos show the calamity that can result from Christmas break, college kids, video shoots, and just all around busy-ness and lack of fridge attention,” she began. “Bacon was in with the grapes, old sweet potato soup was languishing, dogs and cats were living together, and I basically dreaded opening my fridge.”
But after a good scrub and a little organizing, she was left with a clean fridge—and she could skip her next trip to the grocery store. “Aside from some old crusty jars of salsa and pickles, I hardly had to toss anything, which made me happy. I wound up with a bunch of kale, spinach, arugula, a few other veggies I didn’t know I had, a million strawberries, and I realized I can mark ‘cheese’ off my grocery list until the year 2029.”
Yolanda Hadid
The former model’s fridge was so noteworthy during its time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – thanks to its unique full-length glass door and artful organization – that it got its own hashtag (#worldsmostfamousfridge) and Instagram. And yes, she restocked the baskets herself – at least, she did until she sold the house and left her famous fridge behind.
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
Even before The Home Edit stepped in, Kardashian took her fridge storage seriously – even filming a video explaining her system.
“There is a method to the madness when it comes to placing everything in your refrigerator,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed as she gave a tour of her meticulously organized fridge. Her method: The top shelf is for drinks (like almond milk, canned sodas and water bottles), the door is for condiments (“because those are the items that normally won’t go bad so easily.”) and the bottom shelves are for perishable items like meat. “The juices of the meat start to come out and they drip through the rest of your food; that’s really unsanitary and gross,” she says.
Proving her hyper-organized tendencies have no bounds, she even has a special “bacon holder,” a plastic container shaped perfectly to keep her turkey bacon fresh, which goes in the meat drawer as well.
OPRAH WINFREY
It should come as no surprise that the media mogul, who recently launched her own line of health-conscious, heat-and-eat foods, keeps a fridge packed with fresh, clean foods. The Weight Watchers shareholder posted a photo on Instagram of her fridge lined with containers of chopped, prepped vegetables like celery, garlic, onions and bell peppers. “This makes me so happy. My wish for everyone who has to make dinner: to have the ingredients all chopped and ready,” she wrote.
CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA
The Flip or Flop star recently renovated her home and, in the process, created the gourmet kitchen of her dreams. While the HGTV star is thrilled with the results, she admits that her favorite part of the kitchen is the new oversized fridge.”I like to meal prep, so we have salads, chili, fruits, pancakes, and, my favorite, peanut butter,” she tells Delish. The big fridge allows her to keep plenty of bottled water, jars of overnight oats and pre-chopped vegetables for Cobb salads ready to go. The other favorite fridge in her kitchen? Her wine fridge. “I keep all my favorite Champagnes, red wine. It’s nice to unwind at the end of the day with a glass of red wine,” she said.
CINDY CRAWFORD & RANDE GERBER
The celebrity couple keeps a fully stocked fridge—even when theyr’e away from home. Gerber posted a photo on Instagram of the cavernous fridges at his lake house, packed to the gills with eggs, almond milk, beer, fruit, milk and orange juice. “When you have 14 guests staying with you #lakelife,” he wrote.