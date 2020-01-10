The new year brings some tasks that no one looks forward to, like Dry January – or worse, tidying up an overflowing refrigerator. So when the Food Network star revealed her own fridge woes on Instagram, we definitely heard her.

“The first three photos show the calamity that can result from Christmas break, college kids, video shoots, and just all around busy-ness and lack of fridge attention,” she began. “Bacon was in with the grapes, old sweet potato soup was languishing, dogs and cats were living together, and I basically dreaded opening my fridge.”

But after a good scrub and a little organizing, she was left with a clean fridge—and she could skip her next trip to the grocery store. “Aside from some old crusty jars of salsa and pickles, I hardly had to toss anything, which made me happy. I wound up with a bunch of kale, spinach, arugula, a few other veggies I didn’t know I had, a million strawberries, and I realized I can mark ‘cheese’ off my grocery list until the year 2029.”