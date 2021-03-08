Ina Garten's Smashed Burgers with Caramelized Onions
“I think what makes comfort food is a remembered flavor, and then I update it by adding more intense flavors,” the Modern Comfort Food author says. “During times of stress, there’s just something about a hamburger and a Coke that makes us feel better.”
Gallery
Recipe Summary
In her latest cookbook Modern Comfort Food, Garten gives fans classic dishes with a new twist, like these smashed burgers with caramelized onions. "I think what makes comfort food is a remembered flavor, and then I update it by adding more intense flavors," she says. "During times of stress, there's just something about a hamburger and a Coke that makes us feel better."
Get her foolproof recipe for smashed burgers with caramelized onions from the new book below!