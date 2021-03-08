Ina Garten's Smashed Burgers with Caramelized Onions

By People Staff

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 burgers
In her latest cookbook Modern Comfort Food, Garten gives fans classic dishes with a new twist, like these smashed burgers with caramelized onions. "I think what makes comfort food is a remembered flavor, and then I update it by adding more intense flavors," she says. "During times of stress, there's just something about a hamburger and a Coke that makes us feel better."

Get her foolproof recipe for smashed burgers with caramelized onions from the new book below!

  • Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large (12-inch) skillet over medium. Add onions, and cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are tender and starting to brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Add sugar; reduce heat to low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are browned and caramelized, 10 to 15 minutes. Add vinegar, and cook 30 seconds to deglaze the pan.

  • Stir together dry mustard powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Place ground beef in a medium bowl, and sprinkle with dry mustard mixture. With your fingers, lightly work the mixture into beef, and shape into 4 (1-inch-thick) patties. Place patties on a plate, and freeze exactly 15 minutes.

  • Heat a large (12-inch) cast-iron skillet over medium high, and add remaining 1½ tablespoons oil. From the freezer, place burgers directly into hot skillet. With a large metal spatula, firmly press each burger into skillet. Cook burgers 2 ½ to 3 minutes, without disturbing, so bottoms get browned and crusty. Flip burgers; top evenly with onions, and then sprinkle evenly with Gruyère. Place a lid on skillet, and cook burgers until cheese is melted and burgers are medium-rare, 1½ to 2 minutes. Place 1 burger on each roll, and serve hot with ketchup on the side.

