Ina Garten Is Releasing Her New Cookbook Early 'Because We All Need It ASAP'

Ina Garten has been consistently sharing incredible comfort-food recipes to help us all during this challenging time. Just when we thought she couldn't possibly do any more for us, she's announced that her newest cookbook will be coming out earlier than anticipated.

Garten, 72, revealed the news across her social media platforms on Tuesday. Modern Comfort Food was slated to come out on October 27, but will now be released a few weeks earlier on October 6 and is currently available for preorder.

"GOOD NEWS!! Because we all need it ASAP, we decided to move up the publication date of my new book MODERN COMFORT FOOD to October 6th!" Garten wrote on Instagram. "You can preorder it online, at bookstores everywhere, or at BarefootContessa.com."

Modern Comfort Food is the 12th cookbook from the Food Network star and includes "old-fashioned crowd pleasers" like Creamy Tomato Bisque and Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas, along with mouth-watering desserts like Boston Cream Pie and Banana Rum Trifle.

“I don’t know about you, but everyone I love is feeling so stressed out these days,” Garten told PEOPLE in March. “Often we reach for what is familiar and comforting, like a cheesy pasta or a cold martini! My new book is devoted to helping you serve seriously satisfying and delicious food that will help you take care of yourself and the people you love so everyone is feeling happier and more connected.”

While you still have to wait a few months to get your hands on this book, you can still get your Ina Garten fix with all the recipes she has been sharing while social distancing.