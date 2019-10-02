Ina Garten Will Dish on Her Fascinating Life in New Memoir

Image zoom

Ina Garten has a new publication in the works—but this time it’s not a cookbook.

The Food Network’s Barefoot Contessa, 71, announced on Wednesday that she will be penning a memoir, currently set to be released in 2023. Garten has been a fixture on the network since 2002, and has released 11 bestselling cookbooks.

“By finding a way to do what I love for a living – cooking – I’ve been fortunate to build a career that has not only been incredibly rewarding but has brought people together through the power of home cooking,” Garten said in a press release. “I hope my book will inspire readers to find their own unique story.”

Before her life of culinary stardom, Garten lived in Washington, D.C. and worked in the White House as a nuclear budget analyst for the Jimmy Carter administration. She eventually left the political arena to run a specialty food store—called the Barefoot Contessa—in Westhampton Beach, N.Y. “My financial life was on the line, and I loved that,” Garten previously told PEOPLE of the career move. “I love to jump off the cliff and figure out how to fly on my way down.”

Her connection with her husband, Jeffrey, has also been the subject of adoration among her fans. “Our relationship is just so stress-free, and we have a wonderful time together,” Ina told PEOPLE ahead of their 50th wedding anniversary in 2018. “It’s not like we have highs and lows, and we have to work things out.”

She has also acknowledged that being able to focus only on each other has made it easier for them. “We have more freedom because we decided not to have children,” she says. “That’s made a huge difference.”

Garten’s memoir will be published by Celadon Books, and is yet to be titled.