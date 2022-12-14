Lifestyle Food Ina Garten Raves About This 'Absolutely Delicious' Trader Joe's Apple Tart for Holiday Hosting Ina Garten recently served the $8 tart with a scoop of ice cream and jarred caramel sauce By Sam Burros Sam Burros Sam Burros is a writer, producer and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, Sam was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Currently, the native Marylander is pursuing a masters degree in Food Studies at New York University. Previously, he earned a BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, tv, and film, with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broad.Stream. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 14, 2022 02:14 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Store bought really is fine for Ina Garten. On Thursday's episode of Today, the Barefoot Contessa revealed some of her hosting secrets for a less stressful holiday, including her love for a particular dessert from Trader Joe's. Today's Savannah Guthrie inspired the revelation when she pointed out to Garten that "when you're hosting, you don't want to be stuck in the kitchen all day" — and Garten agreed. Ina Garten Says Her Husband Jeffrey Accidentally Sent a 'Love Text' to the Wrong Person "The other day I got an apple tart from Trader Joe's," Garten quickly confessed. "I put it in the oven and it was absolutely delicious." The Go-To Dinners cookbook author then shared that she simply served the $8 tart with a scoop of ice cream and some caramel sauce that she "warmed up from a jar." "Our French Apple Tart will have you saying, 'More, s'il vous plaît!'" reads the description on Trader Joe's website. The tart, described as a "masterpiece," features a filling of apricots, Granny Smith and Northern Spy apples that gets baked into a shortbread crust before being topped with more slices of apple and an apricot glaze. The popular grocer, known for its private label products, and its tart have other famous fans, too. Trader Joe's Ina Garten Was Inspired to Make Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup During the Pandemic — Get Her Recipe "The Master Pastry Chef who developed this recipe once made this exact tart—which is constructed and baked according to French tradition—for the President of France himself." the Trader Joe's site claims. "Spoiler alert: he loved it." Garten's confession followed more advice she gave to the Today co-hosts to help them take some of the pressure off entertaining friends and family for the holidays. "Hosting is about the people. It's not about the food," said Garten, "You want the food to be good, but you can just go out and get like apple cider and put it on the stove and have cookies."