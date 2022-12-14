Ina Garten Raves About This 'Absolutely Delicious' Trader Joe's Apple Tart for Holiday Hosting

Store bought really is fine for Ina Garten.

On Thursday's episode of Today, the Barefoot Contessa revealed some of her hosting secrets for a less stressful holiday, including her love for a particular dessert from Trader Joe's.

Today's Savannah Guthrie inspired the revelation when she pointed out to Garten that "when you're hosting, you don't want to be stuck in the kitchen all day" — and Garten agreed.

"The other day I got an apple tart from Trader Joe's," Garten quickly confessed. "I put it in the oven and it was absolutely delicious."

The Go-To Dinners cookbook author then shared that she simply served the $8 tart with a scoop of ice cream and some caramel sauce that she "warmed up from a jar."

"Our French Apple Tart will have you saying, 'More, s'il vous plaît!'" reads the description on Trader Joe's website. The tart, described as a "masterpiece," features a filling of apricots, Granny Smith and Northern Spy apples that gets baked into a shortbread crust before being topped with more slices of apple and an apricot glaze.

The popular grocer, known for its private label products, and its tart have other famous fans, too.

"The Master Pastry Chef who developed this recipe once made this exact tart—which is constructed and baked according to French tradition—for the President of France himself." the Trader Joe's site claims. "Spoiler alert: he loved it."

Garten's confession followed more advice she gave to the Today co-hosts to help them take some of the pressure off entertaining friends and family for the holidays.

"Hosting is about the people. It's not about the food," said Garten, "You want the food to be good, but you can just go out and get like apple cider and put it on the stove and have cookies."