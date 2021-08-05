Ina Garten Posts Throwback Photos from '70s Road Trip with Husband Jeffrey

Ina Garten shared three throwback photos in honor of the summer playlist she released this week

Ina Garten has whipped up a nostalgic summer playlist.

The Barefoot Contessa star, 73, released a 41-track playlist called "Road Trip!" with fans Wednesday on Apple Music, Spotify and Pandora, teasing the tunes with an Instagram post of throwback photos from a '70s road trip with her husband Jeffrey.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"ROAD TRIP!! With everyone traveling (safely, I hope!), I put together a fun playlist for your trip. It reminds me of the four-month camping trip Jeffrey and I took in the early 70s. (How about that 70s hair???)," she captioned the three-part carousel.

In the first shot, the cookbook author grinned outside of a red tent in the middle of a field, followed with a smiling shot of Jeffrey posing behind the couple's red hatchback. In the third photo, Garten cooked something (probably delicious) in a pan while sitting inside the tent.

ina garten/ instagram Credit: ina garten/ instagram

"Hope you love it!! Link to the playlist in my profile," she concluded the walk down memory lane.

The "Road Trip!" playlist features some of the biggest songs and artists of the decade including The Beatles ("Blackbird" and "Norwegian Wood"), Eagles ("Hotel California" and Take It Easy") and The Mamas and the Papas ("California Dreamin'," "Monday, Monday" and "Do You Want To Dance").

Simon and Garfunkel are heavily featured in the rotation with hits like "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Mrs. Robinson," "Sound of Silence," "The 59th Street Bridge Song" and "Homeward Bound." Garten also added some of Paul Simon's solo songs "50 Ways To Leave Your Lover" and "Slip Slidin' Away" to the set.

Other popular songs selected by the celebrity chef include "Summer Breeze" by Seals and Croft, "Free Fallin'" by Tom Petty, "Brown Eyed Girl" by Van Morrison and "Like a Rolling Stone" by Bob Dylan.

Ina Garten; Jeffrey Garten Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In September 2020, Garten told PEOPLE that a silver lining of the pandemic was more time with her husband.

"I feel like I prepared my whole life to be quarantined, or working towards a place where we could be quarantined," the Modern Comfort Food author explained. "Jeffrey writes and he teaches remotely, and I think [he] is going to look back on these days as the good old days. I make him lunch, I make him dinner and he's home all the time."

"I always wondered what it was going to be like when he retired," she said. "And when this happened, I thought, oh, I guess that's what's it's going to be like. I have to say, it's great. I miss my friends and I miss dinner parties in the kitchen with six people, but being able to see people socially distant goes a long way. We can get through this."

The couple met in 1963 when the Barefoot Contessa, then 15, was visiting her brother at Dartmouth College, where Jeffrey was also a student. The couple wed in 1968, and will celebrate their 53rd anniversary in December.

Last October, Garten celebrated her husband's birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.