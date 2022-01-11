Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"My formula is easier to follow: drink more large cosmos," says Ina Garten

Ina Garten Teases Reese Witherspoon About Her Healthy Habits: 'Probably Not Doing Any of Those'

Reese Witherspoon is working towards making healthier choices in 2022. But Ina Garten? She's keeping it real.

On Instagram on Monday, the Barefoot Contessa star commented on a post of Witherspoon's in which the actress had laid out some changes she was making in the new year.

"Let's talk about habits!" Witherspoon, 45, wrote in the caption. "Are there any that have improved your daily life? Here are some I'm working towards:

Start the day with a big glass of water Get 10 minutes of outdoor light. [Stanford neuroscience professor Andrew Huberman] recommends morning light. Spend 30-60 mins reading without distraction everyday. In bed by 10pm. *no late night TV binges. Try to get 8 hours of rest!"

It was a nice idea, but Garten, 73, was being a little more practical. "To quote Reese Witherspoon, that sounds great but I'm probably not doing any of those things!" she commented. "LOL!!"

She then went on to lay out her "formula," which she said "is easier to follow":

Drink more large cosmos Stay up late watching addictive streaming series Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoko instead of reading a good book Spend more time (safely) with people you love."

"In a pandemic, I do what I can," Garten said.

Fans of Garten shouldn't be surprised that she suggests drinking more large cosmos.

The Food Network chef became a bit of a viral sensation when she first made one on Instagram in April 2020, during the height of the coronavirus outbreak.

"At the beginning of the pandemic I thought we all needed a treat so I did the largest cosmo anybody's ever had," Garten told Hota Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager last month, after surprising the two Today co-hosts on the air with the beverage.

"It's the size of my face," Bush Hager said. Kotb added: "Your eyes are going to water if you take a sip of that. It's got a lot going on there."

It was just right for Garten. "No it's perfect," she said. "It's tart and got a bit of vodka in it."

She went on to say that while she loves a cosmo, she doesn't often make them for her husband of 53 years, Jeffrey. "He likes a vodka, so that's really easy. Vodka with olives," Garten said. "I like Campari and soda at the holidays, it's kind of festive cause it's red."

Meanwhile, though Garten may not be following Witherspoon's plan, the Morning Show star is staying true improving her habits.

She explained in her Instagram post that she started thinking about habits after reading James Clear's book Atomic Habits.

"It was really interesting because it's really about how the habits you do every day really can change your life," Witherspoon said. "If you're doing something that's 1% better for you every day, you're going to get 1% better every day. If you're doing something that's 1% worse for you every day, you're going to get 1% worse."