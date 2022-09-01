Ina Garten Shares Throwback Clip from First Episode of 'Barefoot Contessa' That Aired 20 Years Ago

Ina Garten made a Mediterranean feast and fresh lemonade on the first episode of Barefoot Contessa

By
Published on September 1, 2022 03:39 PM
UNSPECIFIED - JUNE 25: In this screenshot released on June 25, Ina Garten accepts the award for Outstanding Culinary Host for Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro during the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards broadcast on June 25, 2021. (Photo by Daytime Emmy Awards 2021 via Getty Images); NEW YORK CITY, NY - APRIL 17: (L-R) Linda Fairstein, Karen Pearl, Ina Garten, Frank Rich and Lisa Scottoline attend GOD'S LOVE WE DELIVER Hosts "Authors in Kind Literary Luncheon'' at Rainbow Room on April 17, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by MATT CARASELLA/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Photo: Daytime Emmy Awards 2021 via Getty; MATT CARASELLA/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Ina Garten is celebrating 20 years since the first episode of her breakout show, Barefoot Contessa, aired.

On Thursday, the celebrity chef, 74, posted an Instagram throwback clip from the Food Network series in honor of the two-decade milestone.

"It's been 20 years since I filmed the first show of Barefoot Contessa for @foodnetwork. This is a clip from that original show," she wrote in the caption. "It was a Mediterranean Feast and I made Fresh Lemonade. Was I talking fast enough?? LOL!!"

She added her lemonade recipe is "the perfect drink for this Labor Day weekend."

The clip begins with Garten telling viewers that her lemonade is "not that stuff your mother used to bring home from the grocery store, but the real thing made with freshly squeezed lemons."

Garten then juices the lemons and explains the drink would "be great with a Mediterranean feast and for those of you who like a little something special, you can mix it with vodka," later adding, "I'm definitely putting vodka in mine."

She then blends "super fine" sugar, ice, water and lemon juice to make the lemonade.

The clip concludes with the Food Network star sampling the tasty drink and giving it her iconic seal of approval. "It's fabulous!" she says.

Ina Garten
Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Garten has come a long way since the first episode of Barefoot Contessa. Most recently, she's gearing up to release her new cookbook, Go-To Dinners, this October.

She told PEOPLE in March that she wrote the book during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when, like many, she was exhausted from making all three meals a day for herself and her husband, Jeffrey.

"My new book Go-To Dinners came out of being in lockdown and having to cook all the time!" she said of the book published by Clarkson Potter. "I found easier ways to make delicious dinners with make-ahead, prep-ahead, freeze-ahead recipes plus 'two-fers' — cooking one dish that becomes something totally different the next night."

In addition to traditional dinner recipes, fans can expect breakfast-for-dinner hits like scrambled eggs cacio e pepe and roasted vegetables with jammy eggs. She also completes the meal with easy desserts like bourbon chocolate pecan pie and Beatty's chocolate cupcakes.

"I loved writing this book and I hope people will love cooking from it!" Garten said.

