Ina Garten Gives a Look Inside Her Newly Organized Pantry: 'Spring Cleaning Time!'

It's "spring cleaning time" in Ina Garten's house!

On Wednesday, Garten, 74, shared a series of photos of her new-and-improved pantry and kitchen at her East Hampton, N.Y. home.

"Every year, I organize my pantry and weed out old oils and baking powder," she wrote on Instagram. But she did more than just get rid of dusty items sitting around. The Food Network star shared some helpful organizational tips for making the most out of your pantry space.

For starters, she uses clear plastic containers for chocolate chips and dried bean packages. "It's easier to see what I already have when I'm making a grocery list!" she said.

Garten's cleaning spree also included some sprucing up of her countertop. She uses large white crocks to organize utensils. One crock houses white and wood utensils and the other includes stainless steel ones.

The freshest way Garten upgrades her kitchen for spring? She tops her counters with bowls of lemon and limes. Not only does citrus make "the kitchen feel good, but you get more juice from room temperature citrus," she added.

Aside from organizing her pantry, the cookbook author has been busy in more ways than one. In March, she announced her upcoming cookbook, Go-To Dinners, due out Oct. 25.

"My new book Go-To Dinners came out of being in lockdown and having to cook all the time!" she told PEOPLE in March. "I found easier ways to make delicious dinners with make-ahead, prep-ahead, freeze-ahead recipes plus 'two-fers' — cooking one dish that becomes something totally different the next night."

Along with Garten's traditional quick and easy dinner recipes, she includes fun breakfast-for-dinner options and a new take on her famous dessert, Beatty's chocolate cupcakes.