Ina Garten Shares Her Best Recipes for a 'Micro Thanksgiving' — Get Them All!

"It may be a different Thanksgiving this year but it will still be celebratory and delicious!!" Garten said on Instagram

That doesn't mean that the holiday has to be a total bust, though. You know what they say: "When life gives you lemons, make...a smaller turkey." Or, at least, that's what Ina Garten is doing with her "Micro Thanksgiving."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Typically, Garten hosts a holiday feast at her barn in East Hampton, New York, but this year she's just celebrating with her husband, Jeffrey. "I'll probably make a very small turkey, and I think we're going to have a very good time," she recently told NYT Cooking.

Image zoom Credit: Ina garten/ Instagram

In true Ina fashion, she has taken to Instagram to inspire us with her own Thanksgiving sides that you can easily replicate for your own smaller Thanksgiving. "I’m doing the classics but with a modern twist - balancing dishes that are crunchy, creamy, savory, and sweet to go with my favorite (small!) roast turkey recipe," she said on her first post of Haricots Verts with Hazelnuts & Dill.

So while we might not be able to make it home to our families this year, Garten is here to bring the comfort of home to you. Keep reading to get the recipes for the rest of her delicious down-sized sides.

Chipotle Smashed Sweet Potatoes

Image zoom Credit: Ina garten/ Instagram

Garten ditches the typical sugary marshmallow or pecan topping on her sweet potatoes and instead adds a slight kick with chipotle chiles and adobo sauce. The dish is then mellowed out with rich maple syrup. Get the recipe HERE.

Herb and Apple Bread Pudding

Image zoom Credit: Ina garten/ Instagram

Who needs stuffing when you could have this bread pudding? That's Garten's motto. "Instead of stuffing the turkey, which requires you to cook it for more time which can dry out a turkey, this savory bread pudding bakes separately but has all the flavor of traditional stuffing - creamy bread and vegetables on the bottom, with lots of crunchy, cheesy bits on top," she explained on Instagram. "That way, you’ll have the best 'stuffing' and a delicious moist turkey in less time!" Get the recipe HERE

Potato Fennel Gratin

Image zoom Credit: Ina garten/ Instagram

Thanksgiving without mashed potatoes? Preposterous! Unless you replace them with this gratin. "It’s rich and creamy and infused with onions, fennel, and Gruyère cheese," says Garten. It can even be assembled ahead of time then baked right before dinner. Get the recipe HERE.