Ina Garten Shares Her Go-To Recipe and Hack for When It's 'Too Hot to Cook!'

Ina Garten is here to save you from this heat wave.

On Tuesday, the Barefoot Contessa star, 74, shared an easy dinner recipe that doesn't require turning on the stove: her heirloom tomato and blue cheese salad.

From heirloom and cherry tomatoes, Roquefort cheese, and basil leaves, the salad offers refreshing deliciousness. It's topped with olive oil, sprinkled with salt and pepper and made complete with red wine vinegar.

"TOO HOT TO COOK!! 🔥🔥 Not just any tomato salad," the chef wrote on Instagram of her colorful recipe.

To make it a complete meal, Garten shared a hack: "I pick up a rotisserie chicken on the way home and dinner's ready!" (Yes, store-bought is fine when temperatures are rising.)

The salad is featured in Garten's forthcoming cookbook Go-To Dinners, out Oct. 25.

In March, she told PEOPLE that she wrote it during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when, like many, she was exhausted from making all three meals a day for herself and her husband, Jeffrey.

"My new book Go-To Dinners came out of being in lockdown and having to cook all the time!" she said of the book published by Clarkson Potter. "I found easier ways to make delicious dinners with make-ahead, prep-ahead, freeze-ahead recipes plus 'two-fers' — cooking one dish that becomes something totally different the next night."

In addition to traditional dinner recipes, fans can expect breakfast-for-dinner hits like scrambled eggs cacio e pepe and roasted vegetables with jammy eggs. She also completes the meal with easy desserts like bourbon chocolate pecan pie and Beatty's chocolate cupcakes.