Ina Garten Shared Emily Blunt's Roasted Potato Recipe — and It Crashed her Website

Ina Garten has been serving up all the best recipes while everyone has been social distancing, but this potato dish literally broke the internet.

On Wednesday, Ina Garten shared Emily Blunt's English Roasted Potatoes recipe and her fans went wild for it. The potatoes garnered so much attention and traffic to the Barefoot Contessa website that it crashed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fans were quick to let Garten know of the issue, and she responded to one of the comments saying, "So sorry!! So many people wanted the recipe that the site crashed. We're fixing it now. Try again soon. They're worth it!! Xxxx."

RELATED: Ina Garten Reveals Her 'Ultimate Pantry Recipe' Plus 28 More Dishes and Tips for Cooking at Home — See Them All!

Garten mentioned that Blunt's recipe is a sneak peek of what will be in her new cookbook Modern Comfort Food, which she announced is being released earlier than planned because honestly, we need it ASAP.

Image zoom Clarkson Potter

RELATED: Ina Garten Is Releasing Her New Cookbook Early 'Because We All Need It ASAP'

Blunt originally shared her family's recipe with Garten in 2018 on an episode of Barefoot Contessa. "This is like a staple in the Blunt household," the actress told Garten as the prepared the dish together.

Image zoom Food Network

Just a few steps really set this four-ingredient recipe apart from others. After the boiled potatoes are drained they are returned to the pot and shaken for a few moments. Blunt calls this "the workout part." It roughens up the potato edges giving them a nice, subtle crunch.

Blunt revealed that though the recipe has been in her family for ages, she added an extra step that makes them even better. Once she shakes the potatoes, she transfers them to a baking rack over a sheet pan to let them dry for about 15 minutes.

Image zoom Food Network

"You put them on the wire rack and you get all the moisture out of them and then it just forms such a fantastic crust on the outside," said Blunt. Once the potatoes are dry, they're put in a little vegetable oil and baked until golden and crispy for about 45 minutes.

While you patiently wait for Garten's new cookbook, this dish is sure to hold you over until October. Get the full recipe on her website (while it's back up running).