Ina Garten Calls Her Roast Chicken Recipe That Meghan Markle Made for Prince Harry 'Powerful'

Ina Garten isn’t claiming total responsibility for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s love story, but she did play an integral part.

On this weekend’s episode of Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Geist asks Garten about Markle making her roast chicken recipe the night Harry proposed.

“I do know that she liked to cook my roast chicken,” the Barefoot Contessa host says. “Which we call engagement chicken because whenever you make it somebody asks you to marry them.”

While both laughing, Geist says: “So what we’re driving at here is you were responsible for the royal wedding.”

“Oh, without me it would’ve never have happened,” Garten jokes. “It’s a roast chicken. Isn’t that a wonderful story? How powerful is that?” (Try Garten’s updated version of the classic recipe here.)

When Markle and Harry, who have been on a whirlwind royal tour, announced their engagement last December, they opened up about the night the proposal took place.

“It happened a few weeks ago, earlier this month, here at our cottage — just a standard typical night for us,” Harry said. Meghan then added: “Just a cozy night, we were roasting a chicken. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee.”

Markle has previously discussed her love for Garten’s recipe, telling Good Housekeeping: “There is nothing as delicious (or as impressive) as a perfectly roasted chicken. If you have an Ina Garten–level roasted-chicken recipe, it’s a game changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends.”

At the time of the engagement news, Garten responded with her reaction.

“I thought it was so great because it shows that everyone is happy to have something simple, and really good,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s nourishing and I love that they were cooking it together. It wasn’t some fancy meal. He did it over a home-cooked meal and a simple roast chicken, which is frankly what everybody wants.”

She added: “Who knew if you make my chicken you could end up marrying a prince? An adorable prince at that!”

Watch Sunday Today with Willie Geist at 8 a.m. ET on NBC.