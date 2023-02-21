Ina Garten Renovated Her Home Kitchen After 25 Years — See Her Favorite Stove and 'Dream Pantry'

Ina Garten's kitchen got a major refresh.

On Tuesday, the Barefoot Contessa star gave fans a glimpse into the newly-renovated kitchen in her East Hampton, N.Y. home. Garten admitted this was the first renovation the room has undergone in over two decades.

"During the Pandemic, I gave myself a project of renovating my kitchen, which I actually hadn't done in 25 years!!" she wrote in the caption. "I built my dream pantry and bought my favorite Lacanche stove plus lots of food photographs and a great view of the garden."

While the kitchen in her barn is where she shoots her Food Network shows, her home kitchen on the same property is what underwent some major upgrades.

Garten's post included a photo of white shelves filled with classic white tart pans, chic plates and wicker baskets.

The stunning black stove from Lacanche she mentioned, which can cost upwards of $10,000, is complete with golden fixtures and two ovens, one gas and one electric. Above it she hangs silver and copper pans so everything is within arm's reach.

The Food Network star also gave her followers a look at the white marble countertops and modern gray cabinets in a baking corner decorated with her many cookbooks. In the comments, she specified that the marble is Calacatta Gold marble.

With large windows overlooking her manicured lawn, the upgraded space is one that Garten is excited to cook in.

"It's so much fun testing recipes in my new kitchen! ❤️❤️," she closed off her caption.

Back in 2020, Garten gave a tour of her barn kitchen in a video posted on the New York Times' YouTube channel.

"This barn is actually a great luxury for me," Garten said at the start of the video. "I used to work and film in my house — that was crazy."

Last March, Garten opened up about what lockdown life was like for her and her husband, Jeffrey.

For most of their 54-year marriage, they spent weekdays away from each other and weekends together. Jeffrey would commute to Connecticut to teach at Yale and Ina would stay at their home in East Hampton writing her cookbooks and shooting her TV shows.

But, like for many, the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.

"One of the things we learned during the pandemic is how wonderful it is to have seven days of the week together. It's just incredible," she told PEOPLE.

The adjusted routine didn't take much getting used to at all.

"We had had that schedule for 40 years, where he would leave on Monday, and come back on Friday," she said. "And then when that pandemic happened, I was like, 'Oh, whoa. What's going to happen here?' And 24 hours later, I'm like, 'This is great. I've got a buddy all the time.' "