Ina Garten Renovated Her Home Kitchen After 25 Years — See Her Favorite Stove and 'Dream Pantry'

The Food Network star showed off her pandemic project on Instagram

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 21, 2023 02:43 PM
Ina Garten Renovated Her Home’s Kitchen After 25 years — See Her Favorite Stove and ‘Dream Pantry’
Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage, Ina Garten/Instagram

Ina Garten's kitchen got a major refresh.

On Tuesday, the Barefoot Contessa star gave fans a glimpse into the newly-renovated kitchen in her East Hampton, N.Y. home. Garten admitted this was the first renovation the room has undergone in over two decades.

"During the Pandemic, I gave myself a project of renovating my kitchen, which I actually hadn't done in 25 years!!" she wrote in the caption. "I built my dream pantry and bought my favorite Lacanche stove plus lots of food photographs and a great view of the garden."

While the kitchen in her barn is where she shoots her Food Network shows, her home kitchen on the same property is what underwent some major upgrades.

Garten's post included a photo of white shelves filled with classic white tart pans, chic plates and wicker baskets.

The stunning black stove from Lacanche she mentioned, which can cost upwards of $10,000, is complete with golden fixtures and two ovens, one gas and one electric. Above it she hangs silver and copper pans so everything is within arm's reach.

The Food Network star also gave her followers a look at the white marble countertops and modern gray cabinets in a baking corner decorated with her many cookbooks. In the comments, she specified that the marble is Calacatta Gold marble.

With large windows overlooking her manicured lawn, the upgraded space is one that Garten is excited to cook in.

"It's so much fun testing recipes in my new kitchen! ❤️❤️," she closed off her caption.

Back in 2020, Garten gave a tour of her barn kitchen in a video posted on the New York Times' YouTube channel.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Ina Garten/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Ina Garten/Instagram

"This barn is actually a great luxury for me," Garten said at the start of the video. "I used to work and film in my house — that was crazy."

Last March, Garten opened up about what lockdown life was like for her and her husband, Jeffrey.

For most of their 54-year marriage, they spent weekdays away from each other and weekends together. Jeffrey would commute to Connecticut to teach at Yale and Ina would stay at their home in East Hampton writing her cookbooks and shooting her TV shows.

Ina Garten (L) and Jeffrey Garten attend Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' World Premiere at the Dolby Theatre on November 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

But, like for many, the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.

"One of the things we learned during the pandemic is how wonderful it is to have seven days of the week together. It's just incredible," she told PEOPLE.

The adjusted routine didn't take much getting used to at all.

"We had had that schedule for 40 years, where he would leave on Monday, and come back on Friday," she said. "And then when that pandemic happened, I was like, 'Oh, whoa. What's going to happen here?' And 24 hours later, I'm like, 'This is great. I've got a buddy all the time.' "

Related Articles
ina-garten-2000x1333
It Only Took Ina Garten 24 Hours to Get Used to Having Jeffrey Home 7 Days a Week Instead of 3
Ina Garten attends "The Barefoot Contessa" Book Signing At William Sonoma on November 14, 2008 in Santa Monica, California.
Ina Garten Looks Back at Her First 'Barefoot Contessa' Episode from 20 Years Ago
Ty Pennington Home Renovation
Ty Pennington Shows Off Renovations of Savannah Home — with a Little Help from 'The Kardashians'
Kim-Joy Kitchen Renovation
'Great British Baking Show' Alum Kim-Joy Shows Off Her Colorful Kitchen Renovation
Ina Garten (L) and Jeffrey Garten attend Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' World Premiere at the Dolby Theatre on November 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Ina Garten Says Her Husband Jeffrey Accidentally Sent a 'Love Text' to the Wrong Person
Ina Garten (L) and Jeffrey Garten attend Disney's 'Mary Poppins Returns' World Premiere at the Dolby Theatre on November 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Ina Garten Enjoys Romantic Night Out with Husband Jeffrey: 'Favorite Dinner Date'
ina garten, jeffrey garten
Ina Garten Enjoys a Sunset Cruise with Husband Jeffrey: 'A Perfect Night'
Ina Garten, Emily Blunt and Emily's Turkey Bolognaise, as seen on Be My Guest, Season 2
Emily Blunt Tells Ina Garten She Was 'Shocked' Her Sunday Roast Potato Recipe Went Viral
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards press room held at the Microsoft Theater on September 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Joanna Gaines Responds to Commenters Calling Her Latest Design an '80s Airport Bathroom': 'A Lot of Opinions'
Ina Garten pantry
Ina Garten Gives a Look Inside Her Newly Organized Pantry: 'Spring Cleaning Time!'
Ina Garten Goldbelly Cake, Ina Garten
You Can Send Ina Garten's Famous Chocolate Cake to Your Mom for Mother's Day
UNSPECIFIED - JUNE 25: In this screenshot released on June 25, Ina Garten accepts the award for Outstanding Culinary Host for Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro during the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards broadcast on June 25, 2021. (Photo by Daytime Emmy Awards 2021 via Getty Images); NEW YORK CITY, NY - APRIL 17: (L-R) Linda Fairstein, Karen Pearl, Ina Garten, Frank Rich and Lisa Scottoline attend GOD'S LOVE WE DELIVER Hosts "Authors in Kind Literary Luncheon'' at Rainbow Room on April 17, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by MATT CARASELLA/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Ina Garten Shares Throwback Clip from First Episode of 'Barefoot Contessa' That Aired 20 Years Ago
Ina Garten and Faith Hill, as seen on Be My Guest with Ina Garten, season 2.
Faith Hill and Daughter Gracie Bake Coca-Cola Cake in New Season of 'Be My Guest with Ina Garten'
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiiuWHfg-N1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Jennifer Garner 'Super Adapted' This Recipe from Ina Garten for Her 'Picky' Kids
Ina Garten
Ina Garten Shares Her Go-To Recipe and Hack for When It's 'Too Hot to Cook!'
ina-garten11.jpg
Ina Garten's New Cookbook 'Go-To Dinners' Is Filled with Recipes You'll Make 'Over and Over Again'