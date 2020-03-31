Ina Garten Gives Her Iconic Coconut Cupcakes an Easter Spin — Plus More Easy Recipes and Tips
Ina Garten is always cooking up a storm at her barn in East Hampton, N.Y., inspiring both new and seasoned home cooks. Flip through to see her delicious, accessible dishes
Coconut Cupcakes
Upgrade your Easter dessert table with these adorable coconut cupcakes. Garten says kids love the sweet treats, which are topped with shredded coconut and Peeps, but that "the grown-ups do too!" Decorate the platter with colorful jelly beans like Garten did for even more festive fun.
Irish Soda Bread
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with this "quick" bread that doesn't require kneading. "Don't forget to smear some good Irish butter on top!" Garten says.
Irish Guinness Brown Bread
Made with the famous Irish beer, this Guinness bread recipe is great year round.
Butternut Squash & Apple Soup
Made with butternut squash, apples and apple cider, this recipe is Garten's "favorite autumn soup," she says on Instagram. "It's very comforting."
Hot Spiced Apple Cider
Upgrade your after work happy hour with this drink that is just as delicious with or without bourbon. "It's the perfect drink to warm everyone up when you're having socially distant cocktails outside on a chilly night," says Garten.
Roasted Broccolini with Melted Cheddar
All you need is three ingredients — broccolini, cheddar, and lemon — to make Garten's "easiest and most delicious side dish!"
Skillet-Roasted Chicken & Potatoes
For this one-pan recipe, Garten lines her skillet with thinly-sliced potatoes then places the chicken on top to roast so everything is cooked in the meat's juicy goodness.
Applesauce Cake
Garten adds a boozy twist to her classic applesauce cake with bourbon soaked raisins and bourbon cream cheese frosting.
Tiramisu
"Tiramisu is the perfect summer dessert because it requires no cooking at all!" says Garten. Her spin on the classic Italian dish utilizes dark rum and espresso.
Summer Garden Pasta
Grab all the ingredients at your local farmers market for an at home farm-to-table dinner! "I marinate cherry tomatoes in olive oil, basil, and garlic for four hours, then cook some pasta and toss them all together. So fresh and so delicious!" says Garten.
Salmorejo Soup
This soup, from Garten's new cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, is similar to gazpacho except slightly thicker since it's pureed with bread.
Cheddar Corn Chowder
Enjoy this quick chowder as the weather starts to cool down. "This is the perfect late summer lunch when it's a little chilly outside," Garten says.
Lobster Pot Pie
Garten upgrades a traditional chicken pot pie by swapping chicken for lobster. This one-pan dish is full of vegetables and big chunks of lobster. "It's scrumptious!" she says.
Sauteed Fresh Corn
Summer is the ultimate time to visit your local farmer's market. Garten picked up some fresh corn from her farmstand and made this dish with just two ingredients.
Fresh Melon with Prosciutto
"Melons from the farmstand are so perfect right now you don't even need a recipe!" Garten says. Simply slice your melon and top with thinly sliced prosciutto and drizzle with some olive oil, salt and pepper.
Herb-Roasted Fish in Parchment Paper
Garten calls this meal "the easiest, most delicious summer dinner." Complete it with steamed brown rice and tomato salad.
Fig & Goat Cheese Toasts
This quick and simple appetizer from Gerten's new cookbook Modern Comfort Food (out Oct 6) requires only six ingredients and takes less than 10 minutes to make.
Peach Pie
The secret to Garten's peach pie? Orange! "I added orange zest and orange juice, which makes the peaches taste..well..peachier!" says Garten. "It may be the best peach pie I've ever made."
Flag Cake
No big gatherings are happening this summer, but it's still a great time to make a cake. Garten says this cake "is the perfect baking project with the kids."
Parmesan Chicken
Looking for a simple dinner? This is Garten's go-to. "It might be the dinner I've made the most of all the recipes I've written! So easy and an entire dinner on your plate," she says.
Cacio e Pepe Roasted Asparagus
Asparagus makes the perfect summertime side dish. Garten says this version pairs extremely well with roast chicken or pasta.
Avocado Toast
There are endless variations for avocado toast, but Garten's version features a simple and delicious jammy egg — great for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Chicken Pot Pie
Garten calls this homey comfort food "the ultimate one-dish dinner!" Store-bought puff pastry works just as well as homemade for the crust.
Homemade Strawberry Jam
Strawberry jam is super easy to make (and only requires 4 ingredients!) "It's my simple pleasure," says Garten.
Hot Dogs in Puff Pastry
Kitchen creativity at it's finest. Elevate your hot dog experience by wrapping them in puff pastry then baking them. "No one was disappointed," said Garten.
Crispy Mustard-Roasted Chicken
This recipe makes for a quick and easy dinner. "dip the chicken in a mustard & wine mixture, then into a garlic & herb panko mixture, and into the oven," says Garten.
Raspberry Crumble Bars
Raspberries and shortbread make the perfect combo. Instead of granola, Garten decorated this batch with old-fashioned oats and sliced almonds.
French Apple Tart
You'll be transported to Paris while making (and eating) this pastry. It's the perfect treat to bake for mom on Mother's Day.
Emily's English Roasted Potatoes
Garten gave her followers a super sneak peek of what's to come in her latest cookbook Modern Comfort Food by sharing Emily Blunt's family recipe. The potatoes were so popular that they crashed her site!
Sour Cream Coffee Cake
Garten says that Sour Cream Coffee Cake should be a required food group for a pandemic, and we totally agree. "It's old-fashioned comfort food but this one is better than you expect!"
Perfect Roast Chickens
This dish is great because it can be spread across multiple meals. Garten says this chicken is great in sandwiches, salad and soup.
Maple Baked Beans
These spicy and sweet beans are a great way to use the red kidney beans in your pantry. This one-pot dish is a superb side.
Easy Sticky Buns
Garten says even though these sweet rolls look difficult to make, they're actually so simple! "if you can get your hands on some frozen puff pastry, they're so easy to make."
Creamy Hummus
According to Garten, this hummus is the ultimate pantry recipe. "It's light, silky smooth and topped with chickpeas, almonds, and smoky paprika," she says. Serve with pita chips or veggies, or slather it on bread to upgrade a sandwich.
Potato-Fennel Gratin
Cheesy potatoes are exactly what the soul needs during this troubling time. The recipe is easily adaptable, AND Garten says if you don't have fennel just use more onions.
Raspberry Shortbread Hearts
Put your on your baking mitts and whip up a batch of raspberry shortbread hearts to help ease anxiety and spread a little love. "These days, in particular, we're reminded that love is the thing that will heal us," says Garten.
Beatty's Chocolate Cake
Sweeten up your week by baking this decadent chocolate cake. "The coffee in the frosting that makes the chocolate taste so rich," says Garten.
Toasted Coconut Marshmallows
Need a unique cooking project for the kids? Try making homemade marshmallows. "You think you know what marshmallows taste like until you make your own! Hot chocolate required," says Garten. They also make for great s'mores.
Mac & Cheese
Mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food, and Garten's overnight version is one of the best around. Gruyere, white cheddar and toasted breadcrumbs take things to the next level.
Homemade Granola
Instead of diving into a bag of sugary granola from the store, create your own from items you have sitting in your pantry. Serve over yogurt, sprinkle over fruit or eat alone as a snack.
Salmon Teriyaki with Broccolini
This quick one bowl dinner is healthy and satisfying. "If you don't have broccolini, use any vegetable you can roast in the oven along with the salmon!" says Garten.
Homemade Challah
Raspberry Corn Muffins
Add a fun spin to traditional corn muffins by using raspberry jam as a topping. "You can make the batter, refrigerate it, and just scoop the muffins into the pans in the morning," says Garten.
Skillet-Roasted Lemon Chicken
In just an hour you can have a beautifully roasted chicken on the dinner table. "This is my go-to dinner any day but particularly now!" says Garten.
Potato Pancakes with Fried Eggs
Potato pancakes are one of Garten's ultimate comfort foods. This old-fashioned recipe is great for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Egg Salad Tartines
You may not be able to go to your favorite brunch spot, but you can pretend with these fancy egg tartines.
Penne alla Vodka
Use the vodka on your liquor cart for more than just quarantinis. "Most of this recipe comes from your pantry. Not classic Italian but who's going to tell??!" says Garten.
Lentil Sausage Soup
Not sure what to make with the lentils in your pantry? This soup is a hearty, flavorful option. Omit the sausage and opt for vegetable stock for an equally tasty vegetarian-friendly dinner.
Old-Fashioned Apple Crisp
Comforting apple crisp is a great way to use up a surplus of apples in your house. "I mix tart and sweet apples for the best flavor and texture. But use whatever you have! I've never met an apple crisp I didn't love!" says Garten.
Spanish Pea Soup with Crispy Ham
Not sure what to do with those frozen peas you stocked up on? Behold this recipe. "It's the fastest soup I've ever made," says Garten.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Bars
Mix up your dessert game with these salty and sweet bars that kids will especially love.
Broccoli & Bowties
Garten switched up one of her favorite pasta recipes since she was out of a few ingredients. She opted for broccolini instead of broccoli and used cavatappi pasta instead of farfalle. "This recipe is crazy easy," the Food Network star said on her Instagram. The sauce is made from just four ingredients — lemon, butter, garlic & olive oil.
Stewed Tomatoes and Lentils
"Everyone seems to have lentils in their pantry and not enough recipes to use them all!" says Garten. The chef has been making this simple dish for decades.
Roasted Applesauce
A "beyond easy" sweet treat! Garten mixed some together apples with orange and lemon, and then roasted it in the oven. Serve it with a scoop of ice cream or a little drizzle of cream.
Easy Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese Croutons
In need of a comforting lunch or dinner? This recipe is for you. Instead of making croutons, Garten made grilled cheese sandwiches to dip into the hearty soup.
Tuscan White Bean Soup
Soups are not only the ultimate comfort food — they are easy to make in big batches and can last up to a week in the fridge. "For it to feel like a full meal, it has to be a hearty soup with lots of flavor and texture," says Garten.
Weeknight Bolognese
"You probably have the ingredients in your pantry or fridge," says Garten. This recipe is highly versatile — any choice of meat works well or sub meat for mushrooms to make a scrumptious vegetarian meal.
Ramen Chicken Noodle Soup
Upgrade your package of ramen with this soup. "Nothing better for the soul - and your immune system - than a good hot bowl of chicken soup," says Garten.
Homemade Chicken Stock
When grocery store shelves are running low, make your own! This recipe provides you with a base for countless soups and stews.
Overnight Belgian Waffles
Great for snacking or breakfast, these Belgian waffles can be topped with just about anything. Garten opted in for peanut butter and jelly while social distancing.
