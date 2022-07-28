Ina Garten's Smashed Burgers with Caramelized Onions
"I think what makes comfort food is a remembered flavor, and then I update it by adding more intense flavors," the Modern Comfort Food author says. "During times of stress, there's just something about a hamburger and a Coke that makes us feel better."
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
In her latest cookbook Modern Comfort Food, Garten gives fans classic dishes with a new twist, like these smashed burgers with caramelized onions. "I think what makes comfort food is a remembered flavor, and then I update it by adding more intense flavors," she says. "During times of stress, there's just something about a hamburger and a Coke that makes us feel better."
Get her foolproof recipe for smashed burgers with caramelized onions from the new book below!
Following
Ingredients
Ingredient Checklist
- 3 ½ tablespoons canola oil
- 4 cups thinly sliced red onion
- 1 teaspoon granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 ½ teaspoons dry mustard powder (such as Colman's)
- 1 ½ teaspoons Kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 ¼ lbs ground beef with 20% fat
- 4 ozs Gruyere cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)
- 4 sandwich potato rolls
- Ketchup
Directions
Instructions Checklist
- Step 1 Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large (12-inch) skillet over medium. Add onions, and cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are tender and starting to brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Add sugar; reduce heat to low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are browned and caramelized, 10 to 15 minutes. Add vinegar, and cook 30 seconds to deglaze the pan.
- Step 2 Stir together dry mustard powder, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Place ground beef in a medium bowl, and sprinkle with dry mustard mixture. With your fingers, lightly work the mixture into beef, and shape into 4 (1-inch-thick) patties. Place patties on a plate, and freeze exactly 15 minutes.
- Step 3 Heat a large (12-inch) cast-iron skillet over medium high, and add remaining 1½ tablespoons oil. From the freezer, place burgers directly into hot skillet. With a large metal spatula, firmly press each burger into skillet. Cook burgers 2 ½ to 3 minutes, without disturbing, so bottoms get browned and crusty. Flip burgers; top evenly with onions, and then sprinkle evenly with Gruyère. Place a lid on skillet, and cook burgers until cheese is melted and burgers are medium-rare, 1½ to 2 minutes. Place 1 burger on each roll, and serve hot with ketchup on the side.