Ina Garten Pays Tribute to the Obamas' Late Dog Bo with Throwback Photo from the White House

Ina Garten is remembering Barack and Michelle Obama's family dog Bo, who died over the weekend at 12 years old from cancer.

On Sunday, the Barefoot Contessa star, 73, honored Bo on Instagram with a throwback photo of herself sitting on steps outside the White House with Bo and the Obamas' other dog, Sunny.

"RIP Bo. I loved meeting Sunny and Bo when I was filming at the White House. They were always 'camera-ready'! " Garten wrote in the caption of her post.

Julianna Margulies was among Garten's many followers to comment on the sweet tribute, writing, "Oh no 😢."

The photo was originally taken when Garten filmed an episode of Barefoot Contessa in the White House in 2016 with Michelle Obama. The two women discussed healthy cooking and life after the presidency while sipping on tea in the State Dining Room.

The Obamas announced Bo's death on Saturday, with both the former president, 59, and the former first lady, 57, sharing heartfelt tributes to the Portuguese water dog on Instagram.

"As a family, we will miss Bo dearly. But we are thankful that he lived such a joyful life full of snuggles, games of fetch, and evenings spent lying on the couch," said Michelle. "We also know we weren't the only ones who cared for Bo, and are grateful for all the love you showed him over the years."

"Please hug the furry members of your family a little closer tonight—and give them a belly rub from us," she added.

In Barack's tribute, the former president called Bo the family's "true friend and loyal companion."

"For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between," he wrote. "He tolerated all the fuss that came with being in the White House, had a big bark but no bite, loved to jump in the pool in the summer, was unflappable with children, lived for scraps around the dinner table, and had great hair. He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected."

The Obamas welcomed Bo into their family in 2009, shortly after Obama's first presidential inauguration. The canine was a gift to the couple's daughters, Sasha and Malia, from Senator Ted Kennedy, according to the Presidential Pet Museum.