Ina Garten Is 'So Excited' to Have Friends Over for Dinner Again — and Cook This 'Decadent' Pasta Recipe

Ina Garten may love cooking for her husband Jeffrey, but she can't wait to return to whipping up meals for her friends, too.

On Thursday, the cookbook author, 73, shared on Instagram that she is "so excited" to have her friends come over for dinner again — and revealed the special recipe she hopes to cook for the occasion.

"I'm so excited to start thinking about having my friends for dinner again!!! (Once they're vaccinated!!)," Garten wrote. "I miss them so much."

The Barefoot Contessa star said she is thinking about cooking the spring green spaghetti carbonara as "everything around [her] feels like Spring."

The recipe comes from Garten's latest cookbook Modern Comfort Food, and can be found on her Barefoot Contessa website.

"I took a delicious - but very rich! - classic pasta dish and added crisp green vegetables like asparagus, peas, and snow peas that add a wonderful freshness to a decadent carbonara," she said of the recipe.

"Plus a nice chilled glass of Chablis and I think my guests will be very happy!!" Garten added.

Several of Garten's friends and followers raved over the recipe in the comments of the post.

"Looks so good!" wrote filmmaker Nancy Meyers.

Julianna Margulies added, "Yum! I'm coming over❤️"

While Garten hasn't been having dinner parties due to the coronavirus pandemic, she has been helping her fans through this time by posting easy, comforting recipes regularly on social media.

Of course, the online posts have also helped the Food Network star.

"It gave me a focus when we didn't have one and connected me with people who were really struggling," she told PEOPLE in September about her social media presence. "I think people liked that I kept it upbeat, even though we were all anxious."