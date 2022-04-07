Ina Garten's Instagram-Worthy Pantry Includes This Organizing Hack That's Just $15 on Amazon
Celebrities are just like us. Take it from Ina Garten, who just posted her spring cleaning project on Instagram — and included a super affordable hack that you can get on Amazon for just $15.
"Spring cleaning time!" she wrote in her caption. "Every year, I organize my pantry and weed out old oils and baking powder. This year, I got clear plastic containers for all those messy chocolate chip and dried bean packages. It's easier to see what I already have when I'm making a grocery list!"
While we might not whip up meals in an envious TV-ready kitchen, we all still want an organized cooking space. We don't know the exact plastic containers Garten uses in her pantry, but don't worry, we found similar ones on Amazon that can organize limited pantry space on a budget.
The Vtopmart Pantry Organizer Bins are backed by more than 2,800 five-star ratings from shoppers who called them a "pantry space saver." They come in sets of two, four, six, or 10, and are available in five rectangular sizes that fit neatly on shelves. Made from durable BPA-free plastic, the versatile bins are sturdy enough to house fresh food like fruit or vegetables and dry essentials like canned goods or pasta.
Buy It! Vtopmart Clear Plastic Pantry Organizer Bins, $14.99–$29.99 (orig. $14.99–$31.99); amazon.com
Along with keeping track of when you're running low on pantry must-haves, the clear set also lets you easily see what's inside, eliminating the need to sort through a bunch of food before finding the item you were originally looking for. Plus, they have handles and can be stacked on top of each other when not in use.
One five-star reviewer wrote that they were hesitant to become "one of those people with [a] pantry full of these," but ultimately loved the "perfect" set. "They are very convenient, [and] make your space look cleaner and organized. If I find anything else I could use these for, I may just have to purchase more," they added.
Organize your pantry this spring with this Ina Garten-approved storage hack starting at $15 on Amazon.
