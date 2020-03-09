Get a First Look at Ina Garten's New Cookbook, Which Is Full of Comfort Food to Soothe Your Soul

Image zoom Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire/Getty

Get your good olive oil ready, because Ina Garten has another cookbook coming out.

The Food Network star’s latest title, Modern Comfort Food, is set to hit shelves on October 27, and promises all the soul-warming dishes needed to provide a respite from the chaos.

“I don’t know about you, but everyone I love is feeling so stressed out these days,” Garten tells PEOPLE. “Often we reach for what is familiar and comforting, like a cheesy pasta or a cold martini! My new book is devoted to helping you serve seriously satisfying and delicious food that will help you take care of yourself and the people you love so everyone is feeling happier and more connected.”

On the book’s cover, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Garten shows off a legendary comfort food combo, ladling a warm bowl of tomato soup next to her new spin on grilled cheese made with cheddar and chutney.

Other dishes fans can expect are smashed burgers, cheesy chicken enchiladas, waffle iron hash browns, and sausages with peppers and onions. For dessert there will be classics like banana rum trifle, black-and-white cookies, and one particular dish she’s been trying to perfect for many years. “My modern take on Boston Cream Pie will make everyone feel better!,” says Garten, who has previously said she’s struggled for years to get “the balance and flavors and textures quite right.”

The Barefoot Contessa host is adhering to her usual schedule of releasing a new best-selling cookbook every other fall. Her previous title Cook Like a Pro debuted in 2018, and Cooking for Jeffrey—an ode to her beloved husband— hit shelves in 2016.

In October, Garten also announced an upcoming memoir that will be released in 2023. “I’ve been fortunate to build a career that has not only been incredibly rewarding but has brought people together through the power of home cooking,” she said at the time. “I hope my book will inspire readers to find their own unique story.”