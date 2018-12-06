Jennifer Garner and Ina Garten Chow Down at In-N-Out—and Yes, They Got the Burgers Animal-Style!

Ina Garten and Jennifer Garner sure know how to celebrate.

After Garten concluded the tour for her new cookbook Cook Like a Pro, the friends headed to In-N-Out for burgers on Wednesday.

The Food Network star posted a photo of them inside the Costa Mesa, California location on Instagram and captioned it: “Only the best for my friend @jennifer.garner — dinner at @innout after my show in Costa Mesa, CA!! What a fun way to wrap up my fall book tour! #CookLikeaPro”

In the photo, the two are seen sitting at a table inside the restaurant and smiling while holding up their burgers.

After Garten posted the photo, a fan commented, wondering if she gets the burger “animal style“—which is a mustard cooked beef patty with pickle, extra spread and grilled onions from the not-so-secret-menu.

“Of course!! So did Julia Child!” Garten responded in the comments, as captured by the account @Commentsbycelebs. (In fact, Garten has said that In-N-Out is the only fast food she will eat because Child was a fan.)

Garner and Garten have been friends since they first met three years ago, and Garten has since made it clear that she’s a fan of the mom of three’s at-home “Pretend Cooking Show.”

“I love her videos so much. She is adorable and smart and not at all performing—that’s just who she is,” Garten told PEOPLE. “I just think she’s really special.”

The chef has also opened up about the time they first met: “Somewhere along the line I found out that she liked my cookbooks and my TV show, so I asked if we could cook together,” Garten recalled. “She was very sweet she invited me to her birthday party. It was all girls in swimsuits—it was so Jennifer! It was so fun and not fancy, which is what she’s like.”

The two had a reunion when the actress made a guest appearance on Garten’s Cook Like a Pro Thanksgiving special last month. Garner made her grandma’s sweet potato pudding for the occasion.