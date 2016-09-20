Ina Garten's Most Recent Quotes About Her Husband Jeffrey Will Make Your Heart Melt

It’s no secret that Ina Garten and her husband of nearly 50 years, Jeffrey Garten, are happily married. He’s a hot topic on her Food Network show, she often gushes about him to the press and she dedicated her tenth cookbook, Cooking for Jeffrey (out this October), entirely to him.

So it seems natural that when Garten filled out Vanity Fair‘s popular Proust Questionnaire, her answers heavily revolved around the Yale professor. Of the 25 questions, seven mention him directly and it’s safe to assume at least four more reference their life together.

Her idea of perfect happiness involves, “Sundays in Paris with Jeffrey. We go to the Sunday market, make a nice lunch, drink a big bottle of Burgundy, and then take a long delicious nap,” she says. “Heaven.” If she had to choose a way to die, she says, “I don’t care as long as Jeffrey and I go together and we end up in a big suite with a view of the ocean.”

Who is the greatest love her life? “That’s easy—Jeffrey.” And her greatest regret? “Not marrying Jeffrey sooner.” Cue the collective “aww!”

Of course the Barefoot Contessa revealed other fascinating tidbits about herself that couldn’t help but make us love her more. She says the historical figure she most identifies with is Julia Child: “She created her cookbooks and television show on her own, with no precedents. She loved French cooking and wanted everyone to share her passion.”

Other fun facts? She’s a terrible singer and can’t stand both “passive-aggressive people and cilantro.”

Garten also sounds off on some of her flaws, saying, “I worry that if I don’t challenge myself professionally I’ll lie on the sofa and watch old episodes of Law & Order all day.” And she disapproves of others who engage in said behavior. (Guess we can’t be friends then, Ina.)