Ina Garten's Husband 'Chef Jeffrey' Adorably Shows How to Make 'the Perfect Cup of Coffee'

When people ask chef Ina Garten if her husband cooks for her, she says she always has the same response: “He makes really good coffee.”

And on Friday, fans finally got to see how Jeffrey makes the perfect cup when Ina posted a super sweet video of him, dressed in a chef’s hat and Barefoot Contessa apron, making a fresh pot.

Ina is giggling from the start as Jeffrey walks toward the pot and says, “Out of my way!”

“He’s in charge,” Ina says while continuing to laugh.

The first step, according to Jeffrey, is to pour eight cups of water into the pot.

He then adds half a cup of ground coffee—”good coffee,” Ina of course chimes in—to the filter.

“You press the button and you got it,” he says.

The two then sip on their freshly brewed coffee and Ina looks extra satisfied: “Mmm, that’s the best cup of coffee,” she says.

Ina has been posting several throwback photos of her and Jeffrey throughout the week on Instagram in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary on December 22.

“Instead of celebrating our 50th Anniversary (yikes!) just on the day (this coming Saturday), Jeffrey and I decided to celebrate it all week long!” Ina posted on Tuesday. “So I’m starting with a photograph of Jeffrey and me leaving our wedding for our honeymoon, tennis racquets in hand. It’s been an amazing 50 years!!!”

She posted another photo from the time when her cooking career was just getting started.

“Then there were the Washington, D.C. days, when we both worked in the government,” she says. “We were very serious!! This is when I taught myself how to cook from Julia Child’s books… the beginning of it all!”

Ina recently opened up to PEOPLE about the secrets to their successful marriage ahead of their milestone anniversary. “Our relationship is just so stress-free, and we have a wonderful time together,” she said. “It’s not like we have highs and lows, and we have to work things out. He’s just the best friend anybody could ever have.”