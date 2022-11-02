Ina Garten Says Her Husband Jeffrey Accidentally Sent a 'Love Text' to the Wrong Person

Ina Garten and her husband Jeffrey are still keeping things spicy after 53 years of marriage!

In an upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Food Network veteran chatted with Drew Barrymore about their relationship and communication skills — even if sometimes Jeffrey gets it wrong.

The adorable pair, who wed in 1968, have shared stories about how they kept in touch via letters during Jeffrey's time in the army. Barrymore referenced this when chatting with Ina and asked, "He doesn't send letters now, but is it true that he sends you love texts?"

"He does," said the Barefoot Contessa star on the episode airing Nov. 21. "And sometimes they go astray."

When Barrymore asks for clarification, Ina continued, "He sends them to the wrong person."

"And what perchance do they say?" asked Barrymore.

Ina didn't hold back when sharing the details. "My dear friend, who's also my publicist, he sent a text to her, and he meant it for me, and he said, 'You're gonna be delicious tonight,' and it went to her," the celebrity chef laughed. "She was like, 'Woah.' She sent back, 'I don't think this was meant for me.'"

"Did she turn like bright red?" Barrymore asked but the Be My Guest host replied that she wasn't there but "imagined so."

Ina, who is promoting her new cookbook Go-To Dinners, also chatted with Barrymore in a virtual chat on Tuesday hosted by Williams Sonoma. Future conversations put on by the brand are hosted by stars like Jennifer Garner.

ina garten/ instagram

Ina and Jeffrey will celebrate their 54th anniversary in December. The two continue to go on romantic dates and excursions, like weeknight dinners or sunset cruises, but also love to be at home together.

In March, Ina spoke with PEOPLE about her marriage and detailed all the time they spent together during COVID-19 lockdown. Before the pandemic, Ina worked from their East Hampton, N.Y. home, while Jeffrey commuted to Connecticut during the week to teach at Yale. For years, they only spent weekends together.

"We had had that schedule for 40 years, where he would leave on Monday, and come back on Friday," said Ina. "And then when that pandemic happened, I was like, 'Oh, whoa. What's going to happen here?' And 24 hours later, I'm like, 'This is great. I've got a buddy all the time.' "

Now that life has started to return to normal, Jeffrey is back in Connecticut but not for nearly as long as before. "Now he'll go to Connecticut on Wednesday night and come back on Thursday night. So we don't really miss too much," she said.