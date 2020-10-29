Ina Garten Posts Sweet Birthday Note to Husband Jeffrey: 'No One I'd Rather Be Quarantined With'

Happy birthday, Jeffrey Garten!

Ina Garten's husband of over 50 years turned 74 on Thursday, and she honored him with a sweet post on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to the sweetest, kindest, smartest, most fun hubby ever! No one I’d rather be quarantined with!! 💋💋💋," the Food Network star, 72, wrote alongside a solo snap of Jeffrey.

Ina and Jeffrey met in 1963 when she was 15 and visiting her brother at Dartmouth College, where Jeffrey was also a student. They tied the knot in 1968.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Ina opened up about how the couple has been coping while quarantined together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I feel like I prepared my whole life to be quarantined, or working towards a place where we could be quarantined," Ina said. "Jeffrey writes and he teaches remotely, and I think [he] is going to look back on these days as the good old days. I make him lunch, I make him dinner and he's home all the time."

With Jeffrey, Dean Emeritus at the Yale School of Management, working remotely from their East Hampton, N.Y home, the celebrity chef told PEOPLE that the couple has not spent this much time together in decades.

″I always wondered what it was going to be like when he retired," she said. "And when this happened, I thought, oh, I guess that's what's it's going to be like. I have to say, it's great. I miss my friends and I miss dinner parties in the kitchen with six people, but being able to see people socially distant goes a long way. We can get through this."

Ahead of the couple's 50th wedding anniversary in 2018, Ina shared to PEOPLE the secrets behind their successful marriage.