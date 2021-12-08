Get Ina Garten's desserts in your kitchen, without even turning on your oven

Ina Garten is giving fans a reason to celebrate this season.

The Barefoot Contessa star and cookbook author has partnered with online food marketplace Goldbelly to provide hungry shoppers nationwide with her delectable desserts.

"I hope you love these freshly baked desserts as much as I do," Garten, 73, said about her partnership, adding she was "thrilled" it was coming "just in time for the holidays."

Ranging in price from $59 to $99 and sent with free shipping, Garten's Goldbelly offerings provide a mix of cakes, cookies, brownies, and bars — giving fans a little bit of everything.

There's Ina's Coconut Cake which Goldbelly writes in a release "is guaranteed to be a centerpiece your guests will go crazy for." Selling for $89, the snow-white coconut layer cake is layered with cream cheese icing and coated in shredded coconut, giving a wintery look with tropical, fresh flavor.

Ina Garten's Freshly Baked Desserts Can Be Shipped to Your Door, Thanks to Goldbelly Credit: Goldbelly

Ina's Favorite Cookies come in a variety of flavors, including chocolate chunk walnut, chocolate white chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin, and peanut butter chocolate chunk. A dozen runs $59, while two dozen cost $99.

Also in the mix? Garten's Outrageous Chocolate Brownies. The rich and fudgy sweet treats are "studded with dark chocolate chunks and given an extra dose of richness from a splash of coffee," the brand says. Selling for $59, they come without or with walnuts.

And finally, there's Peanut Butter & Jelly Bars, which puts a spin on classic sandwich. A layer of peanut butter shortbread, topped with raspberry jam, salty peanuts, and peanut butter crumble? What's not to love. A tray, roughly 9 slices, goes for $59.

Ina Garten's Freshly Baked Desserts Can Be Shipped to Your Door, Thanks to Goldbelly Credit: Goldbelly

Garten will be doing an Instagram Live on Wednesday to celebrate her new line.