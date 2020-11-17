Ina Garten Gives Rare Tour of Her Impressive Barn Kitchen — See Inside

Along the way, the Food Network star shares some of her favorite kitchen gadgets — and explains why she always has three types of salt handy

Ina Garten has really been a shining light of joy throughout 2020 — from making giant cocktails in quarantine to blessing us with her new cookbook Modern Comfort Food. Now, she's giving fans a more in-depth look at her barn kitchen complete with a few of her favorite things.

In a video posted on the New York Times' YouTube channel, The Barefoot Contessa star, 72, welcomes viewers into her Hamptons barn kitchen which she considers her office. "This barn is actually a great luxury for me," Garten says at the start of the video. "I used to work and film in my house — that was crazy."

The barn, aside from being her home office, is where Garten usually hosts a large Thanksgiving gathering every year. Due to COVID, she explains she'll be celebrating only with her husband, Jeffrey. "I'll probably make a very small turkey, and I think we're going to have a very good time," she assures.

Image zoom Credit: nyt cooking/youtube

Before she gets to work in the barn each day, Garten is always sure to have three kitchen necessities on her counter. First and foremost, she keeps ingredients that are better at room temperature on the counter, like garlic, oranges, eggs (for baking), and lemons.

Her second must-have is a handy jar of tasting spoons. "I'm always picking up something and stirring or tasting something, and I just buy antique silver spoons — they're really inexpensive — and I just put them in a jar and leave them on the counter," Garten says.

Image zoom Credit: nyt cooking/youtube

Finally, she shows off her butcher blocks. "I have lots of them and if you take care of them they last forever," she says.

Image zoom Credit: nyt cooking/youtube

Moving onto the next part of the tour, Garten showcases the essentials she keeps next to the stove — including three types of salt she always has handy. Kosher salt, specifically Diamond Crystal brand: "It's actually different from other Kosher salts. Some of them are much saltier," she explains. She also has French sea salt "to finish things" and Maldon flaked sea salt to add some flair and crunchiness to dishes.