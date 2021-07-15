The Food Network star's jaw-dropping backyard impressed even her celebrity friends like Katie Couric and Julianna Margulies

Ina Garten Gives a Tour of Her Massive 'Secret Garden' in East Hampton, N.Y.

Ina Garten's backyard is straight out of a garden magazine.

The cookbook author, 73, invited her Instagram followers to join her for a quick tour of the massive garden at her home in East Hampton, N.Y. on Thursday.

"It's a beautiful day in East Hampton," Garten said in a video posted to her Instagram page. "I thought it would be really fun to take a tour of the garden. Come with me!"

Shortly after posting, the Barefoot Contessa star received rave reviews from some of her celebrity friends. "OBSESSED 😍❤️," wrote Katie Couric. Julianna Margulies also chimed in with "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

The tour begins with what Garten calls her "shade garden." The gravel crunched beneath her feet as she showed off a path lined with ferns, and crepe myrtle trees that "give a little structure" to the scenery.

Around the bend is another small path of individual stone slabs, also lined with ferns, leading to Garten's "secret garden." To enter, Garten passes through a classic vine-covered arch that opens up to an enclosed space with white roses climbing up the sides of the stone walls.

"This is where I grow tomatoes and herbs," Garten said. "Lots of tomatoes hiding behind there, just starting to get ripe. Those are going to be delicious. Lots of tomato salads."

Garten grows a plethora of herbs in her garden, from sage and chives to thyme and tarragon.

"[There is] lavender and lots of fresh herbs that I use in cooking," the Food Network host said.

Ina Garten Ina Garten

Left: Credit: Ina Garten/Instagram Right: Credit: Ina Garten/Instagram

Garten also takes pride in the two big fig trees on her property, which she says serve more than one purpose.

"I use the leaves for platters," she told her followers in the video, "and the figs are just delicious."

The lush space is part of her East Hampton estate, which also houses her main home and "the barn" where she films her cooking show and tests recipes for her cookbook. She lives there with her husband of more than 52 years, Jeffrey.

Not everyone has the means to enjoy a garden as incredible as Garten's. The television host is well aware of this and offered those without the proper space some quality advice.