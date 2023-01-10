Ina Garten Looks Back at Her First 'Barefoot Contessa' Episode from 20 Years Ago

The Food Network star shared a throwback video in honor of her two decades on air

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi

Published on January 10, 2023
Ina Garten is celebrating a special milestone: 20 years on Food Network!

On Tuesday, the home cook, 74, shared a throwback clip from her first Barefoot Contessa episode in 2003.

"This was the very first show that I filmed 20 years ago! Yikes! A lot has changed but I guess that some things never will??" she wrote in the caption.

On the episode, Garten whipped up a pitcher of lemonade. "Don't you just love fresh lemonade? Not that stuff your mother used to bring home from the grocery store. But the real thing, made with freshly squeezed lemons," she said in the clip.

After putting together a simple mixture of lemon juice, sugar, water and ice, Garten gave viewers the option to add another ingredient to their liking.

"For those of you who like a little something special, you can mix it with vodka," she said, adding later on, "I'm definitely putting vodka in mine."

She's right — some things never change! In 2020, one of Garten's Instagram videos went viral after she crafted a Cosmopolitan cocktail in a huge martini glass filled with plenty of vodka.

"During these stressful times, it's really important to keep traditions alive. My favorite tradition is the cocktail hour," Garten joked in a two-minute Instagram video. "So I'm going to make you my favorite Cosmopolitan — and you probably have all the ingredients in your house."

She was not shy about the portions in her quarantini. Garten poured two cups of "good" vodka, one cup of Cointreau, one cup of Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice Cocktail and a half cup of freshly squeezed lime juice for taste.

"During a crisis, you know, cocktail hour can be almost any hour," she continued with a big smile while clearly holding back laughter.

In May, the Go-To Dinners author spoke with PEOPLE about what her home life was like during the COVID-19 lockdown.

For most of their marriage, her husband, Jeffrey Garten spent weekdays away from home. He would commute to Connecticut to teach at Yale and Ina would stay at their home in East Hampton, N.Y. writing her cookbooks and shooting her TV shows.

But, like for many, the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything. The couple — who have been happily married for over 50 years — suddenly found themselves in the same place 24/7.

"One of the things we learned during the pandemic is how wonderful it is to have seven days of the week together. It's just incredible," she told PEOPLE.

"We had had that schedule for 40 years, where he would leave on Monday, and come back on Friday," she added. "And then when that pandemic happened, I was like, 'Oh, whoa. What's going to happen here?' And 24 hours later, I'm like, 'This is great. I've got a buddy all the time.' "

