"I had no idea what was going to happen, it was like a bomb exploded," Ina Garten says of her now-viral video

Ina and Jeffrey Garten Enjoy Another Giant Cosmo and Explain the Story Behind the Huge Cocktail

Ina Garten is spilling the tea ... or, cosmo, rather!

At this point, you've probably seen the now-viral video of the Barefoot Contessa star making a giant Cosmopolitan cocktail at 9:30 a.m. (Go watch the video on her Instagram ASAP if you haven't.) Well, the chef recently recreated her iconic drink on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and even shared a few secrets about its origin.

Stephen Colbert invited Garten to virtually chat about her cocktail making skills and share a drink together. While Colbert made a one person-sized espresso martini, Garten went all out with another giant Cosmopolitan.

"I had no idea what was going to happen, it was like a bomb exploded," Garten recalls of how quickly the two-minute video went viral.

"The fact that somebody has a martini glass that size says a lot about the person," Colbert joked. Garten quickly responded that the glass was a gift from her friends. "It says something about my friends that they think I need a glass this size," she laughed.

Garten's original video was posted at 9:30 in the morning, but according to her there are no rules during these strange times. "When you're in quarantine you can do whatever you want, whenever you want — you can have chocolate cake in the morning and breakfast for dinner."

Once both Colbert and Garten poured their cocktails, they cheersed through the screen. Garten needed backup to help drink her fruity concoction, so her husband of 52 years, Jeffrey, popped in to enjoy it with her.

The happy couple also shared advice on how to stay calm during this uncertain time. "Doing anything that makes you feel normal," said Garten. "We get in the car, go to the beach and listen to a podcast."

"Watch a movie," Jeffrey chimed in.

"I cook breakfast, lunch and dinner. Fortunately, I like to cook," Garten joked.

Garten has been helping people remain calm during quarantine by posting easy, comforting recipes almost every day on Instagram, and recently moved up the release of her latest cookbook "because we all need it ASAP."

Modern Comfort Food is the 12th cookbook from the Food Network star and will be available on October 6. It includes "old-fashioned crowd pleasers" like Creamy Tomato Bisque and Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas, along with mouth-watering desserts like Boston Cream Pie and Banana Rum Trifle.