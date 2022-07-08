Ina Garten Enjoys a Sunset Cruise with Husband Jeffrey: 'A Perfect Night'

"This is great. I've got a buddy all the time," Ina Garten previously told PEOPLE of spending quarantine with her husband Jeffrey Garten

Ina Garten recently enjoyed a romantic outing.

The Food Network star, 74, set sail on a "perfect" sunset cruise Thursday evening with her husband of more than 53 years, Jeffrey Garten, sharing a photo of the sweet moment on Instagram.

"The perfect sunset cruise on a perfect night. #happyboy #friendswithboats," Ina captioned the photo.

In the picture, Jeffrey, 75, sported a Barefoot Contessa baseball cap.

In March, Ina raved to PEOPLE about quarantining with Jeffrey — whom she married in Dec. 1968 — and spending more time together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"One of the things we learned during the pandemic is how wonderful it is to have seven days of the week together. It's just incredible," Ina said.

Before the COVID-19 crisis, Ina worked from their East Hampton, N.Y. home, while Jeffrey commuted to Connecticut during the week to teach at Yale. For years, they only spent weekends together.

"We had had that schedule for 40 years, where he would leave on Monday, and come back on Friday," she said. "And then when that pandemic happened, I was like, 'Oh, whoa. What's going to happen here?' And 24 hours later, I'm like, 'This is great. I've got a buddy all the time.'

"Now he'll go to Connecticut on Wednesday night and come back on Thursday night. So we don't really miss too much," Ina added.

These days, Jeffrey works from a nearby office building they own while Ina works on her cookbooks and filming her shows from their barn.

"We get up, have a normal morning, and then we just go off to our respective corners. He goes to his office, and I go to the barn. And then we meet for lunch and have an afternoon together. It's pretty great," Ina said.

This March, Ina also spoke with PEOPLE about her new cookbook, Go-To Dinners.

She announced her new title, out Oct. 25 and available for preorder now, that same month and revealed that she wrote it during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when, like many, she was exhausted from making all three meals a day for herself and Jeffrey.