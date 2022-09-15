Lifestyle Food Ina Garten Enjoys Romantic Night Out with Husband Jeffrey: 'Favorite Dinner Date' The pair have been married for over 50 years By Antonia DeBianchi Antonia DeBianchi Instagram Twitter Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 15, 2022 02:51 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Ina Garten shared a romantic midweek dinner with husband Jeffrey. On Wednesday, the Barefoot Contessa star captured a sweet snapshot of her husband of 53 years as they dined al fresco in New York City. Along with the smiley photo, the Food Network veteran posted a photo of their seafood rice dinner and a video of the waterfront city views at the downtown restaurant, The Fulton. "My favorite dinner date @thefultonnyc," she captioned the post. "Saffron Seafood Rice (delicious!) and table outside with an amazing view. Heaven!" In March, Ina spoke with PEOPLE about her five-decade marriage to Jeffrey, detailing all the time they spent together during COVID-19 lockdown. Before the pandemic, Ina worked from their East Hampton, N.Y. home, while Jeffrey commuted to Connecticut during the week to teach at Yale. For years, they only spent weekends together. It Only Took Ina Garten 24 Hours to Get Used to Having Jeffrey Home 7 Days a Week Instead of 3 Ina Garten Enjoys a Sunset Cruise with Husband Jeffrey: 'A Perfect Night' "We had had that schedule for 40 years, where he would leave on Monday, and come back on Friday," she said. "And then when that pandemic happened, I was like, 'Oh, whoa. What's going to happen here?' And 24 hours later, I'm like, 'This is great. I've got a buddy all the time.'" "Now he'll go to Connecticut on Wednesday night and come back on Thursday night. So we don't really miss too much," Ina added. These days, Jeffrey works from a nearby office building they own while Ina works on her cookbooks and films her shows from their barn. "We get up, have a normal morning, and then we just go off to our respective corners. He goes to his office, and I go to the barn. And then we meet for lunch and have an afternoon together. It's pretty great," Ina said. This summer, the pair got up to some fun outings. In July, they set sail on a "perfect" sunset cruise, sharing a photo of the sweet moment on Instagram. "The perfect sunset cruise on a perfect night. #happyboy #friendswithboats," she captioned the photo. In the picture, Jeffrey repped his wife's brand and wore a Barefoot Contessa baseball cap.