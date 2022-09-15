Ina Garten Enjoys Romantic Night Out with Husband Jeffrey: 'Favorite Dinner Date'

Ina Garten shared a romantic midweek dinner with husband Jeffrey.

On Wednesday, the Barefoot Contessa star captured a sweet snapshot of her husband of 53 years as they dined al fresco in New York City.

Along with the smiley photo, the Food Network veteran posted a photo of their seafood rice dinner and a video of the waterfront city views at the downtown restaurant, The Fulton.

"My favorite dinner date @thefultonnyc," she captioned the post. "Saffron Seafood Rice (delicious!) and table outside with an amazing view. Heaven!"

In March, Ina spoke with PEOPLE about her five-decade marriage to Jeffrey, detailing all the time they spent together during COVID-19 lockdown.

Before the pandemic, Ina worked from their East Hampton, N.Y. home, while Jeffrey commuted to Connecticut during the week to teach at Yale. For years, they only spent weekends together.

"We had had that schedule for 40 years, where he would leave on Monday, and come back on Friday," she said. "And then when that pandemic happened, I was like, 'Oh, whoa. What's going to happen here?' And 24 hours later, I'm like, 'This is great. I've got a buddy all the time.'"

"Now he'll go to Connecticut on Wednesday night and come back on Thursday night. So we don't really miss too much," Ina added.

These days, Jeffrey works from a nearby office building they own while Ina works on her cookbooks and films her shows from their barn.

"We get up, have a normal morning, and then we just go off to our respective corners. He goes to his office, and I go to the barn. And then we meet for lunch and have an afternoon together. It's pretty great," Ina said.

This summer, the pair got up to some fun outings. In July, they set sail on a "perfect" sunset cruise, sharing a photo of the sweet moment on Instagram.

"The perfect sunset cruise on a perfect night. #happyboy #friendswithboats," she captioned the photo.

In the picture, Jeffrey repped his wife's brand and wore a Barefoot Contessa baseball cap.