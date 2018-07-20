Although Ina Garten’s new cookbook doesn’t come out until the fall, the Barefoot Contessa host couldn’t wait any longer to give to her fans a sneak peek.

On Thursday she shared one of her recipes from Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro on Twitter, and it just happens to make for the perfect summer meal. “I’ve been making the Tomato & Avocado Salad so much this summer I just had to share it with you early!” she writes. “Hope you love it as much as I do!”

Along with a link to the recipe on her blog, the Food Network star shared a stunning photo of the mix of avocado, grape tomatoes, red onion and arugula topped with a simple lemon vinaigrette.

My new book "Cook Like a Pro" doesn't come out until October, but I've been making the Tomato & Avocado Salad so much this summer I just had to share it with you early! Hope you love it as much as I do! #CookLikeaPro https://t.co/tcecj3bfU5 pic.twitter.com/AvK7AtWBrM — Ina Garten (@inagarten) July 19, 2018

Earlier this week, actress Jennifer Garner says she also got a first look at Garten’s new collection of recipes.

“I understand if this brings up big feelings for you, but I spent the morning with @inagarten,” Garner posted on Instagram. “In her barn kitchen, in her garden, having coffee…yes. It’s true. I even got a sneak peek of the new Barefoot Contessa cookbook— #CookLikeAPro— it’s fabulous. Thank you for the perfect morning, Ina, you are beloved for a reason. I can’t wait to continue the conversation.”

In April, Garten opened up to PEOPLE about releasing her new cookbook, saying: “I think what makes this book unique is it’s so packed with really good information that will help people understand what they’re doing wrong so they can do it better.”

She also explained her process for coming up with new dishes.

“Over time it’s just gotten easier, and I have a running list of dishes and flavors that I like,” she adds. “For example, I love braised short ribs, and this time I’m braising them in a whole bottle of red wine so it’s got a deep, deep flavor. And then I paired them with grits, which I decided needed something interesting, so I put blue cheese in them. And it turns out the blue cheese and red wine are a really great combination.”

Cook Like a Pro hits shelves Oct. 23, and is available for preorder now.