Ina Garten Teases New Season of Barefoot Contessa with Hilarious Cocktail Blooper Reel

Ina Garten is back with new episodes of Barefoot Contessa, and she has enough of cocktails up her sleeve to get you through the rest of 2020.

Posting to Instagram on Friday, the 72-year-old cookbook mogul revealed that a new season of her ever-popular Food Network show, which she filmed completely on her own, will return to television screens on Sunday, October 25.

Garten shared some behind-the-scenes footage with a hilarious blooper reel where she makes a multitude of cocktails.

"I love making cocktails, they're fun to make and they're fun to drink," she says in one scene. "I love having a job where you have to drink on the job" in another. In a very relatable move, Garten also hilariously stumbles over her words as she tries to say "Worcestershire sauce."

Describing the upcoming season as "a little different" in her Instagram post, Garten also detailed how filming the series by herself at home varied amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Garten filmed the upcoming season all by herself on her iPhone, which she says fans can tell based on her mishaps. The cooking star described the entire process as "crazy."

"So in addition to writing recipes, I get to add hair, makeup, food stylist, prop stylist, cameraperson, audio tech, AND director to my resume," she said.

"I never missed my tv crew more," Garten added. "I hope you love the shows."

Last month, Garten opened up to PEOPLE about spending time with her husband Jeffery amid the ongoing health crisis.

"I feel like I prepared my whole life to be quarantined, or working towards a place where we could be quarantined," she told PEOPLE. "Jeffrey writes and he teaches remotely, and I think [he] is going to look back on these days as the good old days. I make him lunch, I make him dinner and he's home all the time."

During the pandemic, Garten also shared incredible comfort-food recipes and announced in May that her 12th cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, would be released earlier than anticipated.