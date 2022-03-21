Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ina Garten's New Cookbook Go-To Dinners Is Filled with Recipes You'll Make 'Over and Over Again'

Ina Garten's recipes are go-tos for a lot of people, but what does the celebrated homecook find herself making again and again? She'll reveal just that in her new cookbook, Go-To Dinners.

Garten announced her new title, out Oct. 25 and available for preorder now, on Monday and revealed that she wrote it during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when, like many, she was exhausted from making all three meals a day for herself and her husband, Jeffrey.

"My new book Go-To Dinners came out of being in lockdown and having to cook all the time!" she tells PEOPLE of the book published by Clarkson Potter. "I found easier ways to make delicious dinners with make-ahead, prep-ahead, freeze-ahead recipes plus 'two-fers' — cooking one dish that becomes something totally different the next night."

The Barefoot Contessa star is her inviting self on the cover, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, holding a glass of white wine over a table set with her signature dish: roast chicken. Go-To Dinners promises more delicious dishes that will no doubt become as popular as her beloved bird, like overnight mac and cheese and Tuscan white bean soup.

In addition to traditional dinner recipes, fans can expect breakfast-for-dinner hits like scrambled eggs cacio e pepe and roasted vegetables with jammy eggs. She also completes the meal with easy desserts like bourbon chocolate pecan pie and Beatty's chocolate cupcakes.

"I loved writing this book and I hope people will love cooking from it!" Garten adds to PEOPLE.

"Cooking during the pandemic got pretty crazy, even for me, so I devised all kinds of ways to get dinner on the table with the least amount of stress," she wrote on Instagram. "My new book GO TO DINNERS is a collection of easy, make ahead, prep ahead, freeze ahead, and simply assembled recipes that you'll want to make over and over again."

Go-To Dinners is the 13th cookbook from the Food Network star, who has also been busy working on a new show. Be My Guest with Ina Garten — a new multi-platform series for Discovery Inc. — will premiere on Saturday, March 26.

The series will take on three different formats: an hour-long extended cut available to stream on Discovery+; a half-hour, food-centric version airing Saturdays (at 12 p.m. ET) on Food Network; and a companion podcast, premiering across all audio platforms each Saturday.