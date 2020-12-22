Ina Garten Shares Throwback Wedding Photo on Anniversary with Jeffrey: 'Still Having So Much Fun'

Ina Garten and her beloved husband Jeffrey are still going strong after 52 years of marriage.

On Tuesday, the Food Network star posted a sweet Instagram throwback photo from their Connecticut wedding, which took place on December 22, 1968. "Fifty-two years and still having so much fun!," she wrote in the caption. "You gave me a life I could never have dreamed of. Happy Anniversary my love."

"What was up with that cake?," she added, referring to the three-tier white cake adorned with bells and flowers.

At the time of their marriage, Ina was 20 and Jeffrey was 22. The ceremony took place at her parents’ house—which she has described as “a very contemporary rock cliff in the woods in Connecticut.”

“Right in the middle of the ceremony, it started to snow," she told PEOPLE of the big day. "It was beautiful and romantic, but by the end of the party, the poor guys parking cars had to dig everyone out!”

The couple now famously lives in East Hampton, N.Y., where Jeffrey makes regular appearances on Ina's Food Network series Barefoot Contessa. Like many couples, they've spent more time together in the past ten months than ever before due to coronavirus lockdowns and social distancing measures.

"I feel like I prepared my whole life to be quarantined, or working towards a place where we could be quarantined," the Food Network star, 72, said in September. "Jeffrey writes and he teaches remotely, and I think [he] is going to look back on these days as the good old days. I make him lunch, I make him dinner and he's home all the time."