Lyndi Snyder, the extremely private owner and president of In-N-Out Burger, is opening up about how she weaves her faith into the billion-dollar burger chain.

The 37-year-old CEO told the Christian Post that it wasn’t until she “finally found that the deep need in my heart can only be filled by Jesus and my identity in Him” that she was able to step out of the dark void she fell into following her father’s untimely death when she was a teenager.

Now Snyder tries to incorporate her Christian beliefs into the company that was founded by her grandparents, Harry and Esther Snyder, in 1948.

“My grandparents set the bar high and I only try to raise it,” she told the outlet, adding that she wants to “maintain what we’ve started with: Not compromising the quality of product, service, or standards.”

Snyder’s faith comes through in the Bible verses on the fast food chain’s packaging, a tradition that was started by her uncle, Richard Snyder.

“It was my uncle Rich who put the Bible verses on the cups and wrappers in the early ‘90s, just before he passed away,” she told the outlet. “He had just accepted the Lord and wanted to put that little touch of his faith on our brand. It’s a family business and will always be, and that’s a family touch. In later years, I added verses to the fry boat, coffee, and hot cocoa cups.”

The restaurant’s soda cups have “John 3:16” printed on the bottom, and in later years, Synder added “Proverbs 24:16” to the fries container and “Luke 6:35” to the coffee cups.

The CEO also tapped into her faith for support during difficult times in her life.

Snyder told Forbes magazine last October that soon after her father’s death she entered into “year-long stretch of alcohol and marijuana use.”

At the time she married her high school sweetheart, Jeremiah Seawell, but the pair divorced after two years and she quickly entered into a second marriage. After going through two more divorces, Snyder met her current husband, Sean Ellingson.

“The things that I’ve been through forced me to be stronger,” she said. “When you persevere, you end up developing more strength.”