Ilana Glazer and Miller Lite Turn 'Sexist' Beer Posters Into Fertilizer in New Ad — Watch

Ilana Glazer tells PEOPLE about Miller Lite's "Bad $#!T to Good $#!T" campaign, which is disposing of old beer ads and turning them into fertilizer that will be given to female farmers and brewers

By
Published on March 16, 2023 05:15 PM

Comedian Ilana Glazer doesn't want any more funny business in the beer industry.

The Broad City star is working alongside Miller Lite to dispose of old beer advertisements that objectify women and turn them into something useful: fertilizer.

For the "Bad $#!T to Good $#!T" campaign, Miller Lite is collecting old beer ads and posters (from their own brand and other beer companies) to dispose of them in a useful way. The "bad $#!T" posters are being turned into literal "good $#!T" by composting them into fertilizer that will be given to female hops farmers. Then, the hops grown from the fertilizer will be donated to over 200 female brewers and make about 330,000 beers.

In the campaign's commercial, Glazer walks through a museum of beer history and talks about how women were among the first beer brewers. "How did the industry pay homage to the founding mothers of beer? They put us in bikinis," she said in the video while standing beside posters from Miller Lite, Coors Light and other beer brands showing women in skimpy outfits and provocative poses.

Ilana Glazer Miller Lite
Courtesy Miller Lite

"When I was young that kind of imagery was scary and bad and made me feel alienated," the standup comedian, 35, tells PEOPLE of the "sexist, gnarly ads." "I felt like this product is not for me, I'm not going to grow up and drink beer if this is how it's being advertised."

Being physically surrounded by all the posters while shooting the commercial and seeing the brand turn the ads into fertilizer was "therapeutic" for Glazer. "While we were shooting, to be among those ads really struck me. I really remembered them from my childhood and how they made me feel, and it was so vindicating to be making this spot for this reason," she says.

Fans can even get in on the action and send in their beer ads to Miller Lite for more fertilizer material.

Miller Lite is working in partnership with Pink Boots Society, an organization that educates women and non-binary people about the alcohol business; Fertile Earth, a company for large-scale composting in Florida; and Gooding Farms, a hops-growing farm in Idaho.

To Glazer, this campaign is a step in the right direction to support women in the beer industry.

"I would love to see more big companies, like Miller Lite, put their money where their mouth is in supporting women, women of color and Black women, in their industries," says Glazer. "More than just the representation of a post and using the opportunity to celebrate women merely as a framework, actually making it mean something in dollars."

