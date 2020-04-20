Image zoom Ikea

Many can argue that the best part of IKEA isn’t the reasonably priced selection of furniture and decor, but actually the glorious Swedish delicacies in their cafeterias. It might be a while before we can meander through the floors of IKEA again, so in the meantime, the company unveiled the recipe for their beloved meatballs for fans to make at home.

The Swedish furniture giant’s UK branch posted the tutorial on their Twitter page on Monday. In true IKEA fashion, it was in the form of an illustrated step-by-step diagram. The drawing shows how to make the meatballs and the special cream sauce. Both recipes include common pantry and fridge items, making this a great meal to cook while everyone is at home social distancing.

“We know that some people might be missing our meatballs, which is why we’ve released an at-home alternative which, using easily accessible ingredients, will help those looking for some inspiration in the kitchen,” says Lorena Lourido, IKEA’s country food manager in the UK and Ireland. “Staying at home can be hard, but we want to help make everyone’s lives that little bit easier and more enjoyable. Bon appétit or, smaklig måltid, as we say in Sweden!”

The meatballs only require seven ingredients: ground beef, ground pork, onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, an egg and milk. The sauce is equally as easy and is made from butter, flour, vegetable stock, beef stock, heavy cream, soy sauce and Dijon mustard.

IKEA is the latest brand to reveal one of their iconic recipe. Disney has been consistently posting how to make some of their most beloved theme park snacks over the past few weeks including their official churros and the refreshing pineapple dole whip.

