IKEA Recalls Nearly 160,000 Plates, Bowls, and Mugs for ‘Posing a Burn Hazard’ Following Scalding Incidents

IKEA has recalled their Heroisk and Talrika bowls, plates, and mug sets after reports of burning due to breakage of the material.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission posted the products on their recall page in conjunction with Canada, where the products were also sold.

"IKEA is aware of 123 reports of breakage worldwide, including four reports of injuries, two of which required medical attention. Most of the injuries were burns due to hot contents leaking out. This includes one incident, without injury, in the United States," the U.S. CPSC reported.

IKEA also posted about the recall on its website writing, "The bowls, plates, and mugs can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out, posing a burn hazard. Only one incident, without injury, occurred in the United States."

There were 148,000 units of the product sold in the U.S. and 11,400 sold in Canada, the U.S. CPSC reported.

"Safety is a top priority for IKEA and therefore we are taking precautionary measures and recalling HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs," an IKEA spokesperson tells PEOPLE in a statement. "

The Heroisk and Talrika products are made of polylactic acid or polylactide, which the retailer tells PEOPLE is "more sustainable material since it is made from renewable sources."

However, they have determined "the material is not suitable for everyday meals with hot food" because of the reports of breakage.

