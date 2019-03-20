IKEA Is Hosting an All-You-Can-Eat Easter Buffet—and Yes, Swedish Meatballs Are On the Menu

Some people know furniture-giant IKEA better for their Swedish Meatballs than their sofa cushions, and that’s okay. The Swedish company’s in-store cafeteria is one of the many reasons fans love it, so what better time to go all out there then during the holidays?

Shoppers will get that chance at IKEA’s annual Easter buffet, which is back again this year to celebrate spring with a smörgåsbord of Swedish dishes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The all-you-can-eat “Swedish Easter Påskbord” will be held on Friday, April 5, and will be presented in three courses, in addition to beverages and desserts.

The first course will include assorted varieties of herring, deviled eggs with shrimp or seaweed pearls, marinated salmon with mustard sauce and poached salmon with cucumber dill sauce.

RELATED: What Is a Butter Lamb? Everything to Know About the Easter Tradition (And Where to Get One)

The second course will be composed of assorted Swedish cheeses, Swedish cucumber salad, Swedish red potato salad and crispbread, crisprolls, softbread and thinbread.

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Finally, the third course will be be a hearty mix of chicken meatballs, Swedish meatballs with Lingonberry Jam, mashed potatoes or boiled dilled potatoes, Jansson’s Temptations and Swedish ham.

An assortment of Swedish desserts and cookies will be available for those with a sweet tooth, along with fountain beverages and hot beverages to help you wash down all that food.

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at any IKEA location, and should be purchased in advance. It will cost $16.99 for adults or $12.99 for IKEA FAMILY members (membership for the discount program is free and you can sign up in-store or online) and $4.99 for kids 12 and under or $2.99 for members.

WATCH: Donatella Arpaia Shares the Family Meatball Recipe That Started Her ‘Whole Career’

Check your local IKEA to see if they are participating in the festivities. Seating is limited, and when people hear unlimited Swedish meatballs, they come running.