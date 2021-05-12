IKEA Adds New Pulled Pork Sandwich 'with a Swedish Twist' to Its Menu
The new IKEA sandwich will be served with a side of creamy mac and cheese
Move over, meatballs! IKEA is adding a new menu item.
On Wednesday, the furniture chain announced that the Lingonberry Pulled Pork Sandwich is now available in all of their restaurants across the U.S. Served on a brioche bun, the sandwich is packed with pulled pork and topped with lingonberry and vinegar-based BBQ sauce, and is meant to combine a "classic American favorite with a Swedish twist," according to a release.
The meal also includes a side of macaroni and cheese and will retail for $4.99.
The sandwich joins an iconic lineup of current IKEA menu offerings, including their famed Swedish meatballs. In September 2020, IKEA also added a plant-based version omade primarily with yellow pea proteins, oats, potatoes, onions and apples.
To achieve the same "look, taste and juicy bite of the IKEA meatball," the company utilized umami-rich ingredients like mushroom, tomato and a powder from roasted vegetables.
"At IKEA, we sell more than one billion meatballs every year," Sharla Halvorson, Health & Sustainability Manager for the IKEA food business, said in a release at the time. "Imagine if we could get some of our many meatball lovers to choose the plant ball instead. If we were to convert about 20% of our meatball sales to plant balls that would mean around 8% reduction of our climate footprint for the food business at IKEA."
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many IKEA stores closed down and some still have not reopened, so the company urges customers to double check the store locator on their website to ensure the store is open to try the new menu items. In 2020, the company also revealed the recipe for their original meatballs earlier this year to satisfy fans who were socially distancing at home. In true IKEA fashion, it came in the form of an illustrated step-by-step diagram.