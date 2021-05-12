IKEA Adds New Pulled Pork Sandwich 'with a Swedish Twist' to Its Menu

The new IKEA sandwich will be served with a side of creamy mac and cheese

Move over, meatballs! IKEA is adding a new menu item.

On Wednesday, the furniture chain announced that the Lingonberry Pulled Pork Sandwich is now available in all of their restaurants across the U.S. Served on a brioche bun, the sandwich is packed with pulled pork and topped with lingonberry and vinegar-based BBQ sauce, and is meant to combine a "classic American favorite with a Swedish twist," according to a release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The meal also includes a side of macaroni and cheese and will retail for $4.99.

The sandwich joins an iconic lineup of current IKEA menu offerings, including their famed Swedish meatballs. In September 2020, IKEA also added a plant-based version omade primarily with yellow pea proteins, oats, potatoes, onions and apples.

To achieve the same "look, taste and juicy bite of the IKEA meatball," the company utilized umami-rich ingredients like mushroom, tomato and a powder from roasted vegetables.

"At IKEA, we sell more than one billion meatballs every year," Sharla Halvorson, Health & Sustainability Manager for the IKEA food business, said in a release at the time. "Imagine if we could get some of our many meatball lovers to choose the plant ball instead. If we were to convert about 20% of our meatball sales to plant balls that would mean around 8% reduction of our climate footprint for the food business at IKEA."