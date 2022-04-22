IHOP Reveals Their New Spring Menu with Protein Pancakes and a Cheeseburger Omelet

IHOP is stepping up its spring menu with breakfast items that pack a protein punch.

The pancake restaurant chain's limited-time spring menu offers six new menu items like a three-cheese omelet and protein-packed pancakes.

The new pancakes come in multiple options, starting at 18 grams of protein each. The plain protein power pancakes take the classic IHOP pancakes and elevate them with whole grain rolled oats, barley, rye, chia, flax and whey protein, plus butter on top.

For something with more flair, the lemon ricotta blueberry protein pancakes and strawberry banana protein pancakes also have the same ingredients but with a fun twist. The lemon ricotta blueberry protein pancakes have blueberries inside and are topped with more blueberries and lemon ricotta. The strawberry banana protein pancakes are filled with banana slices and topped with strawberries and additional bananas.

ihop spring menu Credit: IHOP

Can't decide between a sweet or savory protein breakfast? The chain is also offering a protein pancake combo that comes with protein power pancakes, lemon ricotta blueberry protein pancakes or strawberry banana protein pancakes, plus eggs and hash browns.

Fans looking for an ooey-gooey omelet have two options on the limited-time menu. The deluxe three cheese and bacon omelet is made with white cheese sauce, Jack and Cheddar cheese, bacon, hash browns and roasted tomatoes. The cheeseburger omelet takes ground beef, onions, tomatoes, pickles, hash browns, ketchup and mustard plus American, Jack and Cheddar cheeses.

ihop spring menu Credit: IHOP

In August, IHOP revealed its "Bubbles, Wine & Brews" menu at participating locations. To launch, the alcohol menu is only available at select locations in New Mexico, California, Tennessee and Virginia but IHOP expects to expand the option to other markets like New York, Rhode Island, Maryland and Ohio in the next few months.