IHOP Teases Yet Another Name Change After Last Year's 'IHOb' Stunt

IHOP fans are flipping over the pancake chain’s latest letter flip.

The breakfast restaurant chain made a cryptic announcement Monday, revealing it had something up its sleeve that fans would learn all about come June 3.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The news came via Twitter, in a video that referenced IHOP’s decision last June to briefly turn its “P” upside down into a “B” to become the International House of Burgers.

“What could the P be? Find out June 3 #IHOP,” the tweet read, accompanying a video that saw the IHOb logo slowly flip back to the original IHOP logo.

The words “We heard you” were written underneath, as angry fans in the background yelled, “Stick to pancakes, IHOP!”

What could the P be? Find out June 3. #IHOP pic.twitter.com/fARA5GmQj1 — IHOP (@IHOP) May 27, 2019

A second video soon followed, proclaiming, “Last year, the internet had a lot to say about IHOB. Well, we heard you. Stay tuned for June 2. #IHOP.”

Last year, the Internet had a lot to say about IHOb. Well, we heard you. Stay tuned for June 3. #IHOP pic.twitter.com/ycbk0rKAY8 — IHOP (@IHOP) May 28, 2019

The chain offered few clues as to what is to be expected, but did respond to a fan who asked if the new “P” might mean pancakes on burgers.

“Probably not… but definitely not definitely not,” IHOP responded on Twitter.

RELATED: IHOP Changes Its Name To IHOb To Prove They Are ‘Serious’ About a New Menu Item

Meanwhile, the announcement drew groans from some who hoped IHOP had learned its lesson after it set the internet ablaze with its burgers stunt, and suggestions from others who thought they might have the mysterious “P” figured out.

A company spokesperson said at the time the change was made in order to prove IHOP was just as “serious about burgers as it is about its world-famous pancakes” ahead of the introduction of a new line of steak burgers.

The temporary name change took place on Twitter and other social media handles, as well as on a sign outside the flagship restaurant in Hollywood, California.