The Best Chain Restaurant Twitter Reactions to IHOP Changing Its Name to 'IHOb'

The anticipation behind IHOP’s new name built up on Twitter for days, so naturally, when the breakfast joint announced that the letter “b” in their new logo stands for “burgers,” the Twitter-verse went nuts with their reactions. Some people called it a branding fail, others said the “b” should really stand for “bankruptcy,” but one thing is for sure, the moniker change had people talking.

The International House of Pancakes changed their name to International House of Burgers temporarily on Monday to celebrate the launch of seven new Ultimate Steakburgers which they’re adding to their menu. To prove the company is just as “serious about burgers as it is about its world-famous pancakes, it’s flipped the ‘p’ to a ‘b,’” effectively changing the name to IHOb, a company spokesperson said in a statement. The change has been reflected “for the time being” on the restaurant’s Twitter account and other social media handles, as well as on the sign outside of their flagship location in Hollywood, Calif.

IHOP

Other brands and restaurants used Twitter to throw shade at IHOP’s outrageous marketing ploy, with some announcing companies announcing they were going to replace consonants in their own names with the letter “b.”

brb changing my name to Netflib — Netflix US (@netflix) June 11, 2018

White Castle and Burger King also got in on the action, with White Castle announcing they were changing their name to “Pancake Castle,” while Burger King took a Taylor-Swift-inspired approach. They changed their Twitter name to “Pancake King” to accompany their new logo, which features two stacks of buttery pancakes sandwiching their name in lieu of the traditional burger buns. When one user asked the burger joint if they had a grill IHOb could borrow, the fast food chain responded with “Sorry, old burger king can’t come to the phone right now…”

“Pancake King” (Burger King) really out here trolling IHOP for its name change to iHob…🍔🥞😂 @BurgerKing pic.twitter.com/7RrA5LJKO1 — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) June 12, 2018

sorry, old Burger King can’t come to the phone right now… — Pancake King (@BurgerKing) June 11, 2018

We are excited to announce that we will be switching our name to Pancake Castle. — White Castle (@WhiteCastle) June 11, 2018

Wendy’s, who is the queen of roasting people on Twitter, simply announced that they were “not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard” when asked if they were really going to let “IHOb sell burgers on your block.”

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

Other brands, like Whataburger, MoonPie and PopTarts decided that they had no desire to change their name, with PopTarts calling IHOb’s new logo an “identity crisis.” DiGiorno, who is also famous for their Twitter roasts, posted a photo of their slogan with two words crossed out, effectively having it read “It’s not burger, it’s pizza” accompanied by the caption, “You probably already knew that.

As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018

Dear internet thanks to everyone asking me this but no not every brand is having an identity crisis so I'm gonna stick to Pop-Tarts https://t.co/L6NsUR6WP9 — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) June 11, 2018

We've worked really hard for like 100 years to get people to remember our brand name so if it's cool with everyone we're just going to stick with MoonPie thank you — MoonPie (@MoonPie) June 11, 2018

You probably already knew that. pic.twitter.com/m0DXwUk9h8 — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) June 11, 2018

Chili’s, who announced their five-meat 1,650-calorie “Boss Burger” earlier this year, used the opportunity to promote their new menu addition, which is now available at their restaurants nationwide. “We don’t usually throw shade, but seriously? That’s what all that was about?” they wrote. “Here’s a real burger for you.”

We don't usually throw shade, but seriously? That's what all that was about? Here's a real burger for you. #ChilisBoss #IHOb pic.twitter.com/eTVmtd9vir — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) June 11, 2018

Foodie and Twitter-lover Chrissy Teigen of course had to join in on the fun, as she wrote “IHOb is the guy who gets a face tattoo of the girl’s name after 1 date.”

IHOb is the guy who gets a face tattoo of the girl’s name after 1 date — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 11, 2018

Despite what some are calling the great Burger War, IHOb’s name should change back soon, and they aren’t removing breakfast pancakes from their menu, just adding seven new burgers to the lineup. The Ultimate Steakburgers are available at participating locations nationwide for $6.99 and come with unlimited fries and a drink.