IHOP Is Opening a New Fast Casual Chain That Has To-Go Pancake Bowls and a DIY Pancake Bar

Don’t flip out, but IHOP has some big news.

The restaurant chain just announced their new concept called Flip’d, which will feature an all-day breakfast menu “with speed and convenience in mind,” according to the press release. So yes, it’s going to be different than your typical IHOP.

While the new restaurant’s menu will include items similar to those found at the famous pancake chain, there will be on-the-go twists like pancake bowls and a DIY pancake bar. Unlike the booth seating and table service you find at your typical IHOP, Flip’d restaurants will have limited seating, new ordering technology, and focus on to-go menu items. They will also be about half the size of the average IHOP location.

IHOP President Jay Johns, who took over the company in June, explained the company’s motivation to create a restaurant concept that focuses on breakfast and utilizes tools such as digital kiosks and assembly lines at the counter.

“In looking at what exists today in terms of fresh, fast menu options — particularly at breakfast — there’s still tremendous opportunity for growth.” He continued, “With Flip’d by IHOP, guests don’t have to compromise — now they can get freshly-made all-day menu items like Pancake Bowls and Egg Sandwiches along with a hand-crafted espresso beverage for a good price and in a matter of minutes.”

Johns also told CNBC, “One of the things that we really believe is that a lot of people have a habit of going to get their breakfast wherever they get their coffee, and they settle for potentially substandard food that happens to be there…We’re going to flip that, flip that expectation.”

IHOP plans to debut its first Flip’d restaurant in Atlanta this spring, but the chain is also eyeing additional sites in New York City, Washington DC, Chicago, and San Francisco.

Additional menu items include made-to-order breakfast burritos, buttermilk crispy chicken sandwiches, grab-and-go salads, wraps, and freshly-baked goods. Customers can order their food online in advance and pick up in stores, or they can have it delivered.

The featured “pancake bowls” can be topped with a range of ingredients from fresh berries and sweet sauces to savory options like scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheese.

The debut of Flip’d by IHOP comes at a time when IHOP is executing an aggressive growth plan. According to CNN Business, the brand hopes to open “hundreds and hundreds and hundreds” of locations, in addition to the more than 1,700 IHOP restaurants already open in the United States and over 100 others open globally.