IHOP Is Adding Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms Pancakes to Its Menu

We are cereal-ously looking forward to this month because IHOP just announced their newest limited-time menu: cereal-infused pancakes and milkshakes.

The breakfast chain announced on Monday that they are partnering with fan-favorite cereal brands Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and Cap’n Crunch Berries to release a sweet lineup of flapjacks and milkshakes loaded with cereal and other insane toppings.

The nostalgic new menu is available now through April 12 and features five sweet additions. All three stacks are made with buttermilk pancakes and piled high with all kings of sugary goodness.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pancakes are made with cinnamon spread, CTC cereal, cream cheese icing, whipped topping, and cinnamon sugar. The Crunch Berries Pancakes are made with cereal milk mousse, blue vanilla sparkle sauce, Crunch Berries cereal, and whipped topping. Lastly, the Fruity Lucky Charms Pancakes also come with cereal milk mousse, as well as vanilla sauce, Lucky Charms cereal, and sweet purple whipped icing.

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake is made with vanilla ice cream blended with CTC cereal, whipped topping, more cereal, and cinnamon sugar. The Crunch Berries Milkshake is made with the same ice cream, as well as Crunch Berries cereal, blue vanilla sparkle sauce, whipped topping, and more cereal.

IHOP is also bringing back Kids Eat Free for the duration of their cereal pancakes and shakes campaign, so kids 12 and under will get a free entrée from the kids’ menu with the purchase of one adult entrée.

The Magical Marshmallow Kids Combo comes with one buttermilk pancake topped with vanilla sauce, marshmallow cereal and sweet purple whipped icing, with one scrambled egg, one bacon strip, and one pork sausage link, while the Berry-tastic Crunch Kids Combo comes with one buttermilk pancake topped with blue vanilla sparkle sauce, crunchy berry cereal and whipped topping, as well as one scrambled egg, one bacon strip, and one pork sausage link.

“To help people recall those carefree days of childhood, our creative agency, New York-based Droga5, developed a humorous ad campaign starring IHOP’s new CEO, which stands for Child Executive Officer,” said Chief Marketing Officer at IHOP Brad Haley in a press release. “Of course, her first big idea is Cereal Pancakes and Shakes – and Kids Eat Free because they don’t have any money – followed by a cereal pool for the entire Board of Directors to swim in.”