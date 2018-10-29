IHOP Debuts Grinch-y Green Pancakes for the Holidays

IHOP is already getting into the Christmas spirit.

The breakfast restaurant has teamed up with Illumination Entertainment and Universal Studios to debut a limited-time, holiday-themed menu in honor of the new movie Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch coming to theaters November 9.

The lineup features dishes like Grinch’s Green Pancakes, Who-Ville Holiday Cheesecake French Toast, Minty Who Hot Chocolate and a Who-Roast Beast Omelette.

RELATED: How to Turn Marshmallows Into Cobwebs for Your Halloween Treats

They’re also introducing a new kids menu, which includes the Mt. Crumpit Kids Combo and the Young Grinch Minty Who Hot Chocolate—a hot chocolate with mint syrup and topped with creamy green whipped topping and red candy hearts. And in true holiday spirit, every day from 4 to 10 p.m., kids under 12 eat free.

IHOP

RELATED VIDEO: How to Make Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit Muffins

“The holidays are such a special time for families and creating a delicious menu that reflects the fun and whimsy of Whoville in Dr. Seuss’ beloved story about the Grinch is the perfect way for us at IHOP to celebrate the season,” says Alisa Gmelich, vice president, marketing at IHOP. “We couldn’t think of a better partner than Illumination and Universal Pictures — their new animated feature Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch is sure to be truly entertaining for all ages.”

RELATED: That Viral Photo of Justin Bieber Eating a Burrito Sideways Was an Elaborate Hoax

The Grinch menu is available to enjoy starting now through December 31 at participating IHOP restaurants nationwide.